US Senator Reintroduces Taiwan Invasion Prevention Law | Taiwan News





The CM-11 Brave Tiger tank fires during the Han Kuang military exercise. (Photo Reuters)

The CM-11 Brave Tiger tank fires during the Han Kuang military exercise. (Photo Reuters) TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – U.S. Senator Rick Scott and Congressman Guy Reschenthaler on Thursday, February 18, reintroduced a bill allowing the United States to use military force if China attacks Taiwan. On Thursday, Scott released a statement in which he announced he was reintroducing the Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act (TIPA) to “protect Taiwan from growing aggression from Communist China.” He added that the act further strengthens US-Taiwan relations and strengthens the country’s ability to resist “aggressive policies and military actions” of the communist regime. In the statement, Scott said that “it is no secret that Secretary General Xi (Jinping) is determined to rule the world,” and called on the United States to act and support “our peaceful ally. and Democratic Taiwan, Scott criticized what he described as the “Biden administration’s policy of appeasement towards Communist China.” Scott warned that if “Biden fails to stand up to Secretary General Xi,” it would have “absolutely devastating consequences” for US national security and that of its allies. He then urged Democrats and Biden to “take a stand for democracy” and join him and Reschenthaler in holding China “accountable and protecting Taiwan.” Reschenthaler pointed out that China had in recent months “intensified hostilities against Taiwan”, which he described as a “key security partner” of the United States. He noted that TIPA “empowers and strengthens” Taiwan by calling for a free trade agreement, security cooperation and allowing the commander-in-chief to use military power to protect Taiwan in the event of a direct assault. In a previous bill uploaded online, it authorizes the President of the United States to use force to protect Taiwan in the following three circumstances: A direct attack by the Chinese army. The capture of Taiwan territory by Chinese forces. Endangering Taiwan’s military forces or civilians. Here is a list of key points from the Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act uploaded Thursday from Scott’s website: Strengthens long-standing US policy in Taiwan by strengthening Taiwan’s ability to resist aggressive actions by China.

Help Taiwan counter China’s military build-up across the Taiwan Strait.

Establishes a limited authorization for the president to use military force for the specific purpose of securing and protecting Taiwan from armed attacks.

Demands that China renounce the use or threat of military force to unify with Taiwan.

Establishes a series of security dialogues and combined military exercises between the United States, Taiwan and like-minded security partners.

Requires planning for coordinated military action in the event of an attack on Taiwan by China.

Advises Taiwan to devote additional domestic resources to its own defense, including the acquisition of asymmetric defensive weapons, reform of Taiwan’s reserve system, and engagement with the United States in cyber defense activities.

Encourages the Ministry of Defense to send appropriate personnel to enroll in Taiwan National Defense University.

Urges the US trade representative to start negotiations with Taiwan on a bilateral trade agreement.

Encourages the US President, or Secretary of State, to meet with the Taiwanese President on Taiwanese soil.

Welcomes the Taiwanese President at a Joint Meeting of Congress.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos