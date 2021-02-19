PermataBank boss appointed by Jokowi as CEO of investment management institution





Merdeka.com – Chairman and CEO of PermataBank, Ridha DM Wirakusumah has been appointed CEO of the Investment Management Institute (LPI) in accordance with the official appointment of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo and the Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani on February 16, 2021. Previously, the independent auditor of PermataBank, Haryanto Sahari, was appointed one of the heads of LPI’s supervisory board last January. Bangkok Bank Chairman and PermataBank Chairman and Commissioner Chartsiri Sophonpanich welcomed the official appointment of Chairman and CEO Ridha as CEO of the Investment Management Institute (LPI) by the President of the Republic of ‘Indonesia Joko Widodo and Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani. “The confidence of the Indonesian government in the two members of the Board of Directors and the Board of Trustees of PermataBank is a source of great pride for us and we would like to congratulate them both on their new positions.” We hope that this mandate can be carried out to make a positive contribution to the GPI in order to realize Indonesia’s vision of becoming the 5th economic power in the world, ”Chartsiri told merdeka.com on Jakarta, Friday (19/20. On the other hand, Ridha said that this appointment is a rare opportunity for him as an Indonesian citizen to be able to directly contribute and build the country through various LPI initiatives in the future. “Of course, this decision is not an easy one, but I am very grateful for the support of the majority shareholder, Bangkok Bank and express my highest appreciation for the enthusiasm and contribution of the entire PermataBank family during over the past four years so that PermataBank can achieve the progress it is today. “ Ridha had previously been appointed Chairman and CEO of PermataBank based on the results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) of December 13, 2016. During PermataBank’s four years under his leadership, Ridha has been successful in improving performance, to strengthen the governance and business operations of the Bank and mapped out its journey as a bank with leading digital banking services. At the end of the third quarter of 2020, PermataBank was able to weather the pandemic period in 2020 with a strong performance recording an operating profit before supply growth of IDR 2.6 trillion, an increase of 20.4% from ‘year on year (year-on-year). . This achievement was also followed by the successful integration process between Bangkok Bank Indonesia (BBI) branch and PermataBank at the end of December 2020, and PermataBank officially became a BUKU IV bank after receiving confirmation from the Financial Services Authority (OJK) in January. 20, 2021. To ensure the smooth running of the leadership transition process of PermataBank, Ridha will continue in her role as President and CEO of PermataBank until March 17, 2021. In addition, the Alternate President will be appointed to take effect until March 17, 2021. he Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGMS) in April 2021 where the new CEO of PermataBank will be appointed in accordance with applicable regulations. [idr]







