BPCL, CONCOR, SCI, LIC IPO: PM Modi to chair special divestment meeting, Anil Singhvi reveals main things on agenda





BPCL, CONCOR, SCI, LIC IPO and more: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a special high-level meeting on divestment from public sector units on February 24, said Anil Singhvi, editor-in-chief of Zee Business. See Zee Business Live TV Streaming below: This will be a crucial meeting as it will be chaired by the Prime Minister himself and is of particular importance as the objective will be to push divestment effectively, he said, adding that the Minister of Union Finances and the Secretary of DIPAM will also attend the meeting. . Cover detail here: #ZBizExclusive | – >, DIPAM > BPCL, CONCOR, SCI #PMModi @AnilSinghvi_ @ BhutaniChétan pic.twitter.com/4OZ2R84qQe Zee Business (@ZeeBusiness) February 19, 2021 Speaking about the meeting, the editor-in-chief of Zee Business said that if the prime minister provided an update on the progress of divestment, it is a clear signal that the government is serious and that any development on this front will be done soon. BPCL divestment will be high on the agenda at Wednesday’s meeting and the government would like developments in this regard to be made before March itself. He said the government would also ensure that the divestment from BPCL is done at a good price and on a high note so that a pace is set for further divestments from government enterprises, he added. Chetan Bhutani of Zee Business told Anil Singhvi that the focus will be on divesting BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation), CONCOR and SCI. “As the government made an announcement about this in the budget, the government will attempt to complete the divestment exercise in that fiscal year itself. My sources say there will also be a discussion about the privatization of two government banks. Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Overseas Bank and Central Bank are in the race for privatization. Two of them will be shortlisted for privatization, “Bhutani said. A change in banking rules to facilitate privatization is also envisaged. AIR India, the divestment of Pawan Hans and the IPO of the LICs will also be discussed by the Prime Minister with the Union Minister of Finance and officials from DIPAM.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos