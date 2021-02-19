Land Mafia Mastermind Arrested, Dino Appreciates President Jokowi





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – Former Deputy Foreign Minister Dino Patti Djalal thanked President Joko Widodo for the arrest of the mastermind behind the land mafia, Fredy Kusnadi. “Today I got the good news that the police have arrested 15 suspects, including Fredy Kusnadi’s brother. And it is these people who are suspected of being members of a union who stole and falsified the certificates of my mother’s house, ”said Dino, quoted on his instagram account. @dinopattidjalal, Friday (19/2/2021). Dino also thanked the police for successfully identifying the suspects and arresting them. “In particular, I would like to express my deep gratitude to President Joko Widodo who paid great attention to this issue of the land mafia. And thank you also to the Chief of Police, Mr. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, to the BPN Minister, Mr. Sofyan Djalil, and to the Minister for the Coordination of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD ”, he added. he says. Dino considers the arrest of these suspects a good score and becomes a good impetus in the efforts of the security forces to combat the land mafia, the house mafia, which has been very strong, very clever and full of ‘tips. << I also hope that this matter can be resolved as pointed out by the President and the Chief of Police and all league, all the evidence, the suspects clues can be traced as best as possible so that other brains, founder other villain at all levels and support they can be prosecuted so that there is a dissuasive effect on these land and house unions. I hope that the case experienced by my family can become a source of inspiration for others who have become victims, including the poor and the poor who are often powerless in the face of the Mafia of the land. Hopefully they see that justice can be upheld and the land / house / land mafia, whatever its name, can be defeated and our laws can be enforced. God willing, ”he said. Source: BeritaSatu.com

