Australian Prime Minister calls Narendra Modi, discusses COVID-19 and media ban on Facebook

After speaking with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the two countries can work together on common challenges such as Covid 19, the circular economy, a safe and prosperous Indo-Pacific in as global strategic partners.

The two prime ministers met ahead of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, in which the group’s foreign ministers – India, Australia, Japan and the United States participate.

The Prime Minister of Australia took to Twitter on Friday to say: It’s great to talk to my good friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi again. As global strategic partners, we can work together on common challenges such as Covid-19, the circular economy, the oceans and an open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. We also discussed the progress of our bill on the media platform.

It comes a day after Modi said on Twitter: I spoke with my good friend PM Scott Morrison today. Reiterated our commitment to consolidate our global strategic partnership. Also discussed regional issues of common interest. Looking forward to working together for peace, prosperity and security in the Indo-Pacific

At the same time, addressing the function of promoting the India-Australia circular economy hackathon, Modi said earlier today: The strong India-Australia partnership will play an important role in shaping the post-COVID world. He said he was convinced that the two countries would take the initiative to provide circular economy solutions.

Modi also reaffirmed that consumer driven business models have put a strain on the planet.

“We must never forget that we are not the owners of all that Mother Earth has to offer, but simply its stewards for all future generations,” he said.

Emphasizing that it is not enough to make production processes more efficient and less polluting, Modi said that no matter how fast you drive, if the direction is wrong then you are forced to reach the wrong destination. .

“And so, we have to set the right direction,” he added.

The Prime Minister called for examining consumption patterns and how to reduce their ecological impact.

Noting that this is where the concept of circular economy comes in, Modi said the concept can be a key step in solving many of our challenges.

Recycling and reuse of things, waste disposal and improving resource efficiency must be part of our lifestyles, the Prime Minister said.

(With contributions from agencies)