Opposition wants to “ buy ” PTI lawmakers to elect senators: Prime Minister Imran – Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan again criticized the opposition on Friday for opposing its proposal to hold next month’s senatorial elections by open ballot, saying the opposition plans to ‘buy’ lawmakers from the PTI to elect more candidates to the upper house.

Addressing a ceremony to launch a tree-planting campaign near the Ghazi Barotha Dam, located on the border of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, the prime minister said the opposition demand that the The Senate election to be held by secret ballot reflected a nation’s “destroyed morals”.

“A mandi (market) has been set up to buy politicians and tariffs have been set,” the prime minister said of the upcoming polls. “This has been going on for 30 years; not all [politicians] are sold but many do. “

He noted that there was a time when opposition parties advocated an open ballot in Senate elections, but now called for the use of the secret ballot.

Editorial: Votes to sell?

“What caused this change? Let me tell you. [power show] in Minar-i-Pakistan, they failed, then they failed to blackmail us on the FATF legislation, then they thought that the government would fall because of the crown but Allah blessed us; now they plan to bring in more senators by buying our people, ”he said.

In a respectable society, said Imran, “no one would dare to support the secret ballot when it is a known fact that bribes are paid in senatorial elections.”

“Will a senator elected after spending millions of rupees come to serve the people? He will come to suck the blood of the nation and earn money,” he added.

Prime Minister Imran said the nation stands at a “defining moment”, with the Pakistani people on one side and “these dacoits and their mafia” on the other. “And victory will go to Pakistan,” he added.

Speaking about how corruption has permeated the country, the prime minister said the leaders of the past three decades have not only stolen money, but “they have also destroyed the morals of our country.”

An environment was created where corruption became acceptable, Imran said, adding that there was not a single country that was prosperous despite corruption.

“A country is destroyed when its prime minister and ministers start committing acts of corruption,” he said, stressing that when a leader steals public funds during his tenure, they also have to launder it. foreigner to avoid being arrested.

He said such actions caused a country to become desperate and dependent on loans and foreign aid. “A country that takes loans and asks for help from other countries is never respected in the world,” he said.

The prime minister said various opposition members were living abroad with many of their relatives and associates. Referring specifically to PML-N leader Ishaq Dar, he asked where they got the money to live such “opulent lives”.

“They don’t have a single piece of paper to tell us how this money came out [of Pakistan]. “

