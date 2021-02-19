Civil coalition hopes attorney general releases suspects in ITE law





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – The coalition of civil society human rights defenders urged the president Joko Widodoordered orderAttorney General Sanitiar Burhanuddin immediately demanded the release of all suspects charged with the Electronic Information and Transactions Act (UU ITE). Imparsial researcher Firman Imaduddin considered this step to be a concrete effort by the government, which is considering revising the ITE law. “The president ordered the attorney general to dare to prosecute anyone who is currently indicted or accused by the rubber articles, especially the ITE law,” Firman said in an online press conference on Friday (19 / 2).

Firman believes that the steps taken by the government to revise the ITE law point in the right direction. However, the government’s decision would be in vain if the lower ranks did not really follow through. Not only does this interfere with justice, but he believes the ITE law has been actively used to silence criticism and hamper the work of human rights defenders. “President Joko Widodo’s statement is a reaction to the public unrest sparked by the many criminalizing practices the government has committed against its critics,” Firman said. Further, Firman explained that the number of attacks on human rights defenders increased sharply in 2019 and 2020 due to the ITE law. Half of these attacks were carried out by government actors. It revealed that the SAFEnet report from 2016 to 2020, cases using Articles 27 (defamation), 28 (hate speech) and 29 (threats of violence) of the ITE law showed a punishment rate of 96.8% and an 88% jail rate. “This high ratio makes the ITE law vulnerable to be used as a tool to hamper the work of human rights defenders,” he said. Apart from that, Firman felt that the problems with the ITE law were too entrenched if they were only resolved through the formation of interpretive guidelines as advocated by the president and several of his ministers. Ideally, he continued, the government should revisit other problematic articles and focus on the protection of human rights defenders by revising Human Rights Law No. 39 of 2009. . “The president ordered the head of the national police to stop all forms of criminalization using these rubber articles, in particular the ITE law,” he said. (rzr / pmg)



[Gambas:Video CNN]









