



Experts have warned that the possibility of further humiliation next month after another of their predictions fails to materialize will not harm the QAnon movement and they will continue to pose an extremist threat.

Supporters of the radical movement, listed as a domestic terrorist threat by the FBI, have marked March 4 as the next important date on their calendar, believing it will be the day Donald Trump is reinstated as president.

The latest theory, following the failed prediction that Trump would order the mass arrest and executions of Satanic pedophiles at Joe Biden’s January 20 inauguration, uses obscure reasoning drawn largely from the beliefs of the sovereign citizen movement.

According to followers of QAnon, a secret law was passed in 1871 that turned the United States into a society. As a result, all other presidents after Ulysses S. Grant have been illegitimate, meaning Trump will become the 19th president in a new inauguration on March 4.

The reason behind the March 4 date is that this is when the presidential inauguration ceremonies took place before it was moved to January 20 in 1933. This year is important for sovereign citizens, as this was the case when the United States abandoned the gold standard, which meant the country was bankrupt.

With guaranteed certainty, Trump will not be reinstated in the White House next month. In fact, none of QAnon’s predictions, the very first being Hillary Clinton who would be arrested in August 2017, came true.

For QAnon, Trump’s loss of the election and then the failure to fulfill the long-awaited prophecy known as the “storm” on January 20 was part of the ever-evolving “plan”.

When March 4 comes and goes with Biden still president, the researchers say it won’t deter QAnon, who will instead move on to the next prediction to give them hope. However, after the Capitol attack, the whole world now knows what QAnon is capable of, with next month seen as yet another test of their faith.

“People who are part of cults tend to double their efforts on new events that might be on the horizon, and they may feel the need to act on activities to help create that event,” Jason said. Blazakis, principal researcher at the Soufan Center. Newsweek.

Blazakis said those who haven’t already left QAnon after feeling disillusioned with Biden’s inauguration will be the “extremists” – who tend to be the most dangerous.

“Those who stayed behind in the movement, for the most part, doubled,” he said. “Those who are the most engaged are the most likely to engage in violent activity.”

Zachary Haldeman, senior analyst at think tank RAND Corporation and former intelligence officer, said the way QAnon has evolved over the years means it will be sure to survive the latest failed prediction and it doesn’t even no more need for Trump.

“It has long ceased to be that live action role-playing online game. It’s not just a conspiracy theory anymore, conspiracy theorists don’t lead rioters into government buildings. QAnon is a social movement. full-fledged, ”Haldeman told Newsweek.

Following Biden’s inauguration, far-right groups such as the Proud Boys have also attempted to sweep away disinfected QAnon supporters by trying to recruit them through online forums and apps such as Telegram.

The Proud Boys themselves are increasingly fractured. Over the past several months, they have dealt with former leading member Kyle Chapman denouncing President Enrique Tarrio and urging the group to fully embrace white nationalism, with their members arrested in connection with the attack on the Capitol, and a number Local chapters also turned on Tarrio after it was revealed he allegedly worked as a police informant.

For the Blazakis, this coming together of the two groups in turbulent times could make them both even more dangerous.

“If you have an injured animal stuck it’s even more likely to pick on and become violent,” he said. “So that’s an analogy that I would draw here in terms of both Proud Boys and QAnon.”

It’s unclear what QAnon followers are planning for March 4, if any, with factors such as arrests in the wake of the January 6 uprising will certainly play on their minds. Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police departments said they are aware of the importance of March 4 for QAnon and are monitoring any potential threats.

“At the moment, it seems to me to be mostly a rallying cry,” Blazakis said. “I haven’t seen any concrete indication that there is a movement organized in the same way as we saw it on January 6, but I think we are still weeks away from that.”

For Haldeman, QAnon’s future is certain even without Trump as long as a significant number of his supporters continue to believe that the movement is simply trying to protect children from abuse.

“He has this strong core belief in the cabal that makes a lot of people feel okay with being a part of QAnon, because they think they are saving the children.

“Not all of the people in QAnon wanted to overthrow the government. They see it and say, ‘Well, that’s just one element within QAnon, but I joined in doing justice.

“It’s something that no other alt-right group has. It’s what the future of QAnon rests on.”

A Donald Trump supporter holding a QAnon flag visits Mount Rushmore National Monument July 1, 2020 in Keystone, South Dakota. Scott Olson / Getty

