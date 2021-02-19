2021 PSL teams, squads and full roster





Mohammad Amir of the kings of Karachi. (Photo by ASIF HASSAN / AFP via Getty Images)

The sixth edition of the Pakistani Super League kicks off on February 20, 2021. As the tournament kicks off with a clash between the Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators, it looks like the time is right to see the full rosters of each of the teams as they appear. ‘did. went through some changes.

Mohammad Rizwan, who remained on the bench most of the time during PSL 2020, has been released by his franchise, Karachi Kings. Multan Sultans picked him up in the draft and he was named franchise captain for the 2021 edition. Karachi Kings also traded Alex Hales to Islamabad United and picked up Colin Ingram in return.

On Monday, Pakistan Cricket Board announced some of the substitutes the franchises have chosen ahead of the tournament. Faf du Plessis, who played Peshawar Zalmi in the previous season, will return to the franchise as a partial replacement for Chris Gayle. Du Plessis withdrew from Test cricket on Wednesday in order to focus on white ball cricket.

Islamabad United have named three substitutes. Fawad Alam, US fast bowler Ali Khan and Irish opener Paul Stirling have been named to Islamabad United. The three players will come in place of Colin Munro, Reece Topley and Chris Jordan. Tom-Kohler Cadmore will join Quetta Gladiators replacing Liam Livingstone.

Jordan, Topley and Livingstone have been named to the England T20I squad for the Indian tour, because of which the trio will miss the tournament. Munro, on the other hand, has to miss the tournament as he was unable to reserve a quarantine space for when he returns to New Zealand after the tournament. Due to COVID-19, New Zealand has developed a rule for people entering the country that states that space must be reserved in advance, which Munro did not.

Here are the full rosters of the teams participating in the PSL 2021 Islamabad United

Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Zafar Gohar, Hassan Ali, Paul Stirling, Lewis Gregory, Phil Salt, Rohail Nazir, Ali Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Akif Javed

Karachi kings

Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Chadwick Walton, Joe Clarke, Noor Ahmad, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik, Qasim Akram

Lahore Qalandars

Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Rashid Khan, Joe Denly, Samit Patel, Tom Abell, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ali Salman Agha, Mohammad Faizan, Maaz Khan, Zaid Alam, Ahmed Danyal

Multan Sultans

Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Chris Lynn, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaib Ullah, Lyth, Shahnawaz Dhani, Muhammad Muhammad Umari Imran Khan Sr

Peshawar Zalmi

Haider Ali, Kamran Akmal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, David Miller, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Umaid Asif, Saqib Mahmood, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan , Ibrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir Khan

Quetta Gladiators

Anwar Ali, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Zahid Mahmood, Chris Gayle, Dale Steyn, Tom Banton, Usman Khan Shinwari, Cameron Delport, Qais Ahmad, Abdul Nasir, Saim Ayub, Arish Ali Khan, Usman Khan, Faf du Plessis (partial replacement of Chris Gayle)

