Prince Philips’ Most Hilarious Comments Over the Decades – Sounds like a Royal Pie Chamber | News

Prince Philip welcomes Xi Jinping on state visit to UK in 2015

The Duke of Edinburgh, currently hospitalized as a precaution due to illness, turns 100 in June. He met many people before stepping down from royal duties in 2017, including world leaders, celebrities, the military and sports figures. His last solo public royal engagement was to meet the Royal Marines, and then Prime Minister Theresa May thanked the Duke for “a remarkable life of service”.

Comments from the third-oldest royal in history have kept fans and commentators alike smiling for years – and raised eyebrows at times. In 2015, while showing Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Oriental treasures from the Royal Collection, Philip said, “You can’t claim any of them – we check your luggage before you go. At a reception at Buckingham Palace in 2008, the Duke was introduced to award-winning actress Cate Blanchett. Philip mistook the actress for a movie technician and asked her, “Do you know how to fix my broken DVD player?

Prince Philip’s quick-witted ability to get right to the point is a highly valued trait

Prince Philip said: “You can’t claim any of them – we check your bags before you go.”

“There’s a cord sticking out from the back and I don’t know where it’s going.” At the Science Museum in 2000, after spotting two colliding robots, Philip said, “They don’t mate, do they?” After seeing the plans for the Duke and Duchess of York’s house in Sunninghill Park in 1988, Philip said: “It looks like the chamber of a pie.” To a driving instructor in Oban, Scotland, on a 1995 drive, the Duke said: ‘How do you keep the natives from drinking long enough to get them to pass the test? READ MORE: Harry isolates himself as he prepares for return to UK amid Philip fears

The Queen and Philip spent the COVID-19 pandemic together at Windsor Castle

Regarding his daughter Princess Anne, Philip commented: “If she doesn’t fart or eat hay, she’s not interested. After meeting Gogglebox stars Sandra Martin and Sandy Channer in 2016, Philip said, “Well, I won’t look at you for sure!” In 1960, the Duke told the General Dental Council: “Dopedalogy is the science of opening the mouth and placing the foot, which I have been practicing for many years. After the 1969 Royal Variety Show, Philip told singer Tom Jones, “What do you gargle with – pebbles?” DON’T MISS

Royal Family LIVE: Harry furious at Queen’s plan to strip bosses [LIVE]

Philip was ‘secret’ to the public and Queen’s family ‘didn’t approve’ [INSIGHT]

Prince Philip health update: Duke to spend third night in hospital [UPDATE]

Prince Philip timeline

This week, Philip was sent to King Edward VII Hospital in central London as a “precautionary measure”. Sources said the situation was unrelated to the coronavirus. Buckingham Palace had previously said the Duke was to stay “a few days of observation and rest”. The royal’s visit has been described as an elective admission, with Philip driving to the hospital. The Queen and Philip spent the COVID-19 pandemic together at Windsor Castle.

Prince Philip was sent to King Edward VII Hospital in central London as a “precautionary measure”