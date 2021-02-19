When will the leave end: what could happen after Boris Johnson’s announcement on February 22





The government’s leave program could be extended once more next month, according to national reports. The program is currently expected to last until April 30, but with the uncertainty around which parts of society will have reopened by then, there is pressure on Chancellor Rishi Sunak to expand the program further. The news suggests the lockdown measures are unlikely to be lifted soon, Herts Live Reports. Boris Johnson is expected to lay out his road map out of lockdown at a briefing on February 22, with schools set to be the first to reopen on March 8. Hospitality businesses and non-essential retailers are expected to follow in the coming weeks, meaning some businesses may not be open until the final date of the job retention program. Businesses in the hospitality sector in particular may still depend on government support, with no guarantees whether they will be able to open to capacity. However, The Guardian reported on February 18 that Rishi Sunak’s budget would provide more support to those affected by the coronavirus, rather than pushing for a quick reopening. Sources told the newspaper that the budget is “likely to echo Sunak’s fall ‘jobs plan’, expanding key support programs such as leave and business interruption loans.” The budget will be announced on March 3, so these measures can be confirmed in advance according to what the Prime Minister announces on February 22. The steps could allow for a more gradual easing of the lockdown, which could mean a phased approach between each part of the company reopening. The leave scheme allows employers to claim 80 percent of staff wages, up to 2,500, for those who cannot work due to the pandemic.







