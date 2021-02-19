Governor Sindh endorses Imran Khan over terrorism case against Opp leader





KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Friday informed Prime Minister Imran Khan of the registration of a terrorism case against Sindh Assembly opposition leader Haleem Adil Shaikh, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

According to sources, Governor Sindh also briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan on how a snake was recovered from the opposition leader’s prison cell.

Imran Ismail said the IGP Sindh Kaleem Imam was acting in a biased manner against the imprisoned PTI leader and working at the behest of the Sindh government.

Besides this, provincial PTI lawmakers also met with DIG Imran Yaqoob operations and expressed concern about the presence of a snake inside Haleem Adil Shaikh’s cell.

“How could a snake get into a prison cell in the center of the SIU,” they demanded and accused Haleem Adil Shaikh of being a political victim.

They called on the DIG to launch an investigation into the case and take action against those found guilty of negligence.

It is relevant to mention here that earlier today an Anti-Terrorism Tribunal (ATC) in Karachi sent Pakistan leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and opposition leader to the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, in prison in pre-trial detention until February 25.

ATC heard a case related to aerial fire and the creation of unrest during by-elections in the Karachis PS-88 constituency on February 16.

Haleem Adil Sheikh and other defendants were brought to court by prison officials today.

On February 16, Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, was arrested by police for violating orders from the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) in the middle of the voting process during the PS-88 by-ballots.

