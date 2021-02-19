Metallica guitars, horses with Ka’bah paintings, Jokowi tips in state hands





Liputan6.com, Jakarta Tipping is illegal for government officials in Indonesia. This also applies to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) as head of state. Since taking office, Jokowi has provided tip items to the state on several occasions. More recently, on Tuesday February 9, 2021, the Secretary of State and the General Directorate of State Assets (DJKN) of the Ministry of Finance, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), handed over Jokowi’s gratuities . The presidential report’s BMN tip total was 12 items valued at Rs 8.788 billion. This article comes from a gift from King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud. Previously, President Jokowi had actually handed over several tip items. From research Liputan6.com, Friday (2/19/2021), as well as Jokowi’s gratuity items handed over to the state. 1. NTT horse The KPK received two horses worth IDR 170 million from President Joko Widodo or Jokowi. Jokowi received the horse from a resident of East Nusa Tenggara (NTT). “President Jokowi reported two horses from Nusa Tenggara, valued at IDR 170 million,” Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) gratuity director Giri Suprapdiono told KPK building, Kuningan. Persada, Jakarta, Wednesday August 30, 2017. According to him, Jokowi gave the horse to the Corruption Eradication Commission because he was uncomfortable giving it back to the people of NTT. Jokowi worries that the horse is a form of gratuity. As a result, the horse will become state property by the KPK. Two horses donated to President Jokowi by NTT citizens were later designated by the KPK as state property. This sandalwood horse is believed to be a form of gratuity. “It belongs to the state, and it is recommended that it be handled by the state,” KPK gratification director Giri Suprapdiono said during his confirmation on Thursday, October 12, 2017. 2. Bottom Another piece of gratuity that Jokowi handed over to the KPK was the bass guitar. This musical instrument was a gift from the Metallica group, Roberto Trujilo. Robert gave his bass to Jokowi on Wednesday May 1, 2013, before Metalllica started their concert in Jakarta. The KPK felt that the supply of the Ibanez branded bass was a satisfaction, as it was given in connection with Jokowi’s position as Governor of DKI Jakarta at the time. The bus is now on display by the KPK at the Gratuity Directorate’s Gratuity Gallery. “Yes, it belongs to Jokowi,” KPK news and publications section chief Priharsa Nugraha said upon confirmation on Wednesday (September 17, 2014). Priharsa said the bass was on display from today. “Yes from today,” he said. Jokowi is known to have reported receiving a bass guitar from Roberto Trujilo in May 2013. The KPK then said the bass was included in the gratuity category because it was related to Jokowi’s position as governor of DKI Jakarta.

