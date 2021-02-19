Politics
Prince Philip’s hilarious jokes to Xi Jinping and Cate Blanchett
The Duke of Edinburgh, currently hospitalized as a precaution due to illness, turns 100 in June. He met many people before stepping down from royal duties in 2017, including world leaders, celebrities, the military and sports figures. His last solo public royal engagement involved meeting with the Royal Marines, and then Prime Minister Theresa May thanked the Duke for “a life of remarkable service.”
Comments from the third-oldest royal in history have kept fans and commentators alike smiling for years – and raised eyebrows at times.
In 2015, while showing Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Oriental treasures from the Royal Collection, Philip said, “You can’t claim any of them – we check your luggage before you go.
At a reception at Buckingham Palace in 2008, the Duke was introduced to award-winning actress Cate Blanchett.
Philip mistook the actress for a movie technician and asked her, “Do you know how to fix my broken DVD player?
“There’s a cord sticking out from the back and I don’t know where it’s going.”
At the Science Museum in 2000, after spotting two colliding robots, Philip said, “They don’t mate, do they?”
After seeing the plans for the Duke and Duchess of York’s house in Sunninghill Park in 1988, Philip said: “It looks like the chamber of a pie.”
To a driving instructor in Oban, Scotland, on a 1995 drive, the Duke said: ‘How do you keep the natives from drinking long enough to get them to pass the test?
Regarding his daughter Princess Anne, Philip commented: “If she doesn’t fart or eat hay, she’s not interested.”
After meeting Gogglebox stars Sandra Martin and Sandy Channer in 2016, Philip said, “Well, I won’t be looking at you for sure!”
In 1960, the Duke told the General Dental Council: “Non-dopedalogy is the science of opening the mouth and putting the foot on, which I have been practicing for many years.”
After the 1969 Royal Variety Show, Philip told singer Tom Jones, “What do you gargle with – pebbles?”
This week Philip was sent to King Edward VII’s hospital in central London as a “precautionary measure”.
Sources said the situation was unrelated to the coronavirus.
Buckingham Palace had previously said the Duke was to stay “for a few days of observation and rest”.
The royal’s visit has been described as an elective admission, with Philip driving to the hospital.
The Queen and Philip spent the COVID-19 pandemic together at Windsor Castle.
Last month, the couple both received their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine.
Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Wednesday: “His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday evening.
“The admission of the Duke is a precautionary measure, on the advice of the doctor of His Royal Highness, after a malaise.
“The Duke is expected to stay in the hospital for a few days of observation and rest.”
