Visa for doctors for neighboring air ambulances including Pakistan ‘backs’ 5 Modi proposals





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a videoconference in New Delhi | Photo: GDP

Text size: A- A +

New Delhi: a special visa for doctors and nurses, an air ambulance agreement for medical contingencies and the establishment of a common platform to study the effectiveness of Covid19 vaccines in neighboring countries, including the Pakistan, signaled five proposals from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ThePrint has learned.

India hosted a one-day workshop on Thursday with nine neighboring countries including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal, Pakistan, Seychelles and Sri Lanka on “Managing COVID -19: experience, good practices and way forward ”.

The event was opened with a video speech by PM Modis in which he suggested several points for discussion.

A senior official, who attended the event, told ThePrint that every country has endorsed Modi’s suggestions and that further discussions will be initiated shortly.

“All countries have been forthright in saying that we support all suggestions. Not even a single representative from the country said we will come back or respond later, ”the official said.

“We will soon be starting new discussions on how to turn suggestions into reality.”

Another government source confirmed: “All countries have agreed that such regional cooperation is necessary to tackle such pandemics. They proposed a structured discussion for regional cooperation on these proposals to take them forward. “

Also read: Indian pharmacy in the world, but the industry is fragmented, according to the lobby of unorganized foreign companies

Countries thank India for free vaccines

The workshop was chaired by Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The event was attended by the health secretaries of all the neighboring countries as well as their technical heads. “Some countries sent two technical advisers to attend the workshop with their health secretary. In addition, from Pakistan, the Prime Minister’s special adviser, Mr. Imran Khan, also attended the event, ”said the official quoted above.

The official said all countries except Pakistan thanked India for giving them the Covid-19 vaccines for free.

“Eight countries, except Pakistan, thanked us for donating the Covid-19 vaccines for free. They also thanked us for providing medicines, materials in the early stages of the pandemic.

Pakistan uses vaccines made by the Chinese company Sinopharm.

Modi’s suggestions

As part of the welcome speech to kick off the meeting, the PM suggested some points for discussion and presented five proposals.

According to the PM’s video address uploaded to his official Twitter handle, his main suggestion was to consider creating a “special visa regime for our doctors and nurses, so that they can quickly travel to our region in the event of a problem. ‘health emergency, at the request of the host country’.

He also suggested exploring the possibility that civil aviation ministries could coordinate a “regional air ambulance agreement for medical emergencies”.

Another suggestion concerned the creation of a regional platform for the collection, compilation and study of data on the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines among populations in the region.

“Can we similarly create a regional network to promote technology-assisted epidemiology, to prevent future pandemics?” Modi said in his speech.

His last suggestion to neighboring countries was to share effective public health policies and programs with each other.

“Beyond COVID-19, can we also share our successful public health policies and programs?” He asked, adding: “… from India our Ayushman Bharat and Jan Arogya programs can be useful case studies for our friends in the region. “

Also read: India led by example in global diplomacy with Covid, climate change, says Jaishankar

Subscribe to our channels on YouTube and Telegram

Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it

India needs even more free, fair, non-hyphenated, questioning journalism in the face of multiple crises.

But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is dwindling, giving way to crass spectacle in prime time.

ThePrint has the best young reporters, columnists and editors working for it. To support journalism of this quality, smart, thoughtful people like you have to pay for it. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.

Support our journalism

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos