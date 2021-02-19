Jahangir Tareen ‘convinces PTI lawmakers to vote for a party in Senate polls’: PTI MP Raja Riaz





LAHORE: Jahangir Khan Tareen, business mogul turned politician, has been “in contact with PTI lawmakers in Punjab to convince them to vote for the ruling party in the upcoming Senate polls,” a member of the Senate said on Friday. National Assembly.

Speaking to Geo.tvPTI, MP Raja Riaz said Jahangir Tareen was “in contact with ruling party MPs and MPAs” not only in southern Punjab but across the province, asking them to vote for its candidates in the Senate polls scheduled for early March. .

When asked whether Tareen, the party’s former secretary general and main sponsor of its operations, was doing so in his personal capacity or on the instructions of party leader Prime Minister Imran Khan, Riaz claimed that the business tycoon ” had assumed the task. at the request of the Prime Minister. “

Senate elections are scheduled for March 3, with the ruling PTI expected to win the majority of seats in the upper house.

Earlier today, The News reported, citing sources, that Jehangir Tareen had initiated consultations with Punjab lawmakers closely associated with him, especially in seraiki-speaking regions, following upcoming Senate polls.

Tareen, whose role in the sole general seat of Islamabad’s Senate would be crucial, will work out his strategy for the senatorial elections in light of the discussions, sources added.

The candidate of the Islamabad regime, the Minister of Finance, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, is said to face former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani, associated with the anti-government opposition coalition within the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Tareen, the sources added, is now in Islamabad, as the majority of PTI lawmakers in the Seraiki region were visibly inclined towards Gilani, who served the region with special interest and maintained close relations with them during his time. mandate of Prime Minister. and earlier as President of the National Assembly.

The two Senate competition divisions approached Tareen for support, the sources added, but the PTI leadership had not established contact with him for this purpose.

