Compare the Jakarta Flood of the Jokowi era, Ahok, to the present day, Deputy Governor of the DKI: greatly diminished

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – DKI Jakarta Deputy Governor Ahmad Riza Patria declared the number of points flood DKI Jakarta has decreased significantly year on year.

“If you look at data from previous years, there has been a significant drop,” Riza said in a statement Friday (2/19/2021).

According to Riza, the drop was evident in the number of evacuation points for residents affected by the flooding.

Riza said that in 2013 or under the leadership of Joko Widodo as governor of DKI Jakarta, there were 1,115 flood evacuation points in DKI Jakarta.

Then, under the leadership of Basuki Tjahaja Purnama aka Ahok in 2015, there were 337 flood evacuation points.

“Now in 2018 there are no evacuation points, 2019 there are 13 evacuation points, 2020 there are 70 evacuation points, 2021 we recap, only 1-2 evacuation points”, Riza said.

Likewise, the victim died.

Riza revealed that in 2013 there were 38 flood victims, while from 2018 to date there had been five flood deaths in Jakarta.

“Hopefully in 2021 there will be no casualties due to the flooding,” Riza said.

