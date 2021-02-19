Poverty reduction a solemn promise kept by Chinese leaders

With its fundamental purpose of serving the hearts and souls of the people, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has dedicated itself to leading the nation towards building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and helped it achieve miraculous results in reducing poverty. “It is a solemn promise made by our Party to see that the poor and the poor regions enter a moderately prosperous society with the rest of the country,” said Chinese President Xi Jinping. CMG recently released a television series “Poverty Alleviation”, chronicling how China lifted millions of people out of poverty. The first episode presents a look at how the Chinese leadership has fulfilled their solemn pledge to lift all rural residents living below the current poverty line out of poverty by 2020.

Screenshot of CMG Special’s first episode “Poverty Alleviation”. / CGTN Screenshot of CMG Special’s first episode “Poverty Alleviation”. / CGTN

“Getting out and out of poverty” China launched large-scale poverty reduction programs in 1982. Xi Jinping was sent to work in Zhengding County, Hebei Province at that time. From March 1982 to May 1985, Xi worked as a deputy secretary and then secretary of the Zhengding County Committee of the CPC. Some of his speeches and articles from this period have been published in his book “Up and Out of Poverty”. As Xi writes, “I worked hard for the two years in Ningde Prefecture, with the people and Party members there. I always felt a sense of unease. Poverty reduction is a huge undertaking that requires the efforts of several generations. “ He then placed his dream of poverty reduction at the center of Chinese political life.

Targeted poverty reduction, a new strategy The number of poor recognized by the Chinese government stood at 99.89 million at the end of 2012, a larger population than all countries except a few. In November 2013, during an inspection tour of Hunan, President Xi first mentioned the concept of “targeted poverty reduction”. This concept of adapting relief policies to different local conditions has become a guiding principle in China’s fight against poverty. In November 2015, at the Central Conference on Poverty Reduction and Development, Xi further stressed that poverty reduction should focus on four issues that exactly need help, which should focus on implement poverty reduction initiatives, how poverty reduction should be carried out and what norms and standards of procedures should be adopted to get out of poverty. To tackle these problems while achieving targeted poverty reduction, around 800,000 officials have been sent to the frontline of poverty reduction missions, working at the local level.

‘No one will be left behind’ At the end of 2016, more than 43 million people, or about 3% of China’s population, were living in poverty. However, raising the remaining poor population, many of whom lived in areas without roads, clean water and electricity, would be the most difficult. “Eradicating poverty has always been an uphill battle, while eradicating poverty in extremely poor areas is the toughest battle of all,” Xi said. In 2017, the country defined three regions and three prefectures, including the Tibet Autonomous Region and the Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture in Yunnan Province, as the poorest areas in the country. More resources have been allocated to these areas. “On the march towards common prosperity, no one will be left behind,” Xi had promised.

“Two insurances and three guarantees” By the end of 2018, the country’s impoverished population had been reduced to 16.6 million, making the poverty-reducing journey to the “last mile”. But China’s anti-poverty work still faces many challenges. Some local authorities and departments have faked or exaggerated their poverty reduction statistics to score political points. Speaking at a symposium on combating poverty in April 2019, the Chinese president called for efforts to address key issues to ensure that the food and clothing needs of the rural poor are met and ensure that they have access to compulsory education and basic medical services. and safe housing, called “two insurances and three guarantees”. The ministries then launched a broad campaign to resolve the outstanding issues and by the end of 2019, 5.2 million “two insurances and three warranties” had been resolved.

