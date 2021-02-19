Politics
Boris Johnson to travel to Shetlands amid self-determination
Boris Johnson has said he is keen to see power ‘sit at the most appropriate level’ after being contacted by the head of the Shetland Islands Council on the issue of island self-determination.
In a letter to Steven Coutts in November, obtained through freedom of information legislation by Shetland News, the Prime Minister also revealed that he hopes to visit Shetlands this year.
Councilors voted 18 to two in September explore options for financial and political self-determination after expressing his frustration with the level of liquidity and the decision-making powers handed down by the central government.
Mr Coutts wrote to the Prime Minister and Nicola Sturgeon, the Scottish Prime Minister, to request meetings to discuss options for self-determination, arguing that the status quo is’ not tenable ‘and that the current arrangements’ undermine the prosperous and equitable future for the residents of Shetland. want to see “.
In a response on 5 November, Mr Johnson said the UK government “has already demonstrated its commitment in this regard in areas such as Greater Manchester and London, as well as in Scotland”.
We take seriously the commitments made under the Smith Commission to further transfer the power of Holyrood to communities across Scotland, ”he said.
Shared experience
The Prime Minister said he wanted power to rest at the appropriate level, including local government, and said there was “a lot that Edinburgh’s decentralized administration could learn from the practice of the British government at this regard.
This shared experience is just one of the many benefits that come to Scotland from being part of the UK and we will always work constructively with other levels of government to ensure the best results for people. , businesses and jobs, Johnson continued. .
“I know you had a constructive first discussion with the Secretary of State for Scotland on October 2nd.
“As you can imagine, the ongoing pandemic has placed significant restrictions on my time and travel, however, the Secretary of State for Scotland would be happy to meet with you further to discuss the issues you raise, and i hope i can go in the new year.
A significant event
The Scottish government also responded to the letter, on 6 October, with Islands Minister Paul Wheelhouse describing the council vote as “without a doubt a significant event” which “sparked great interest in Shetland ambition”.
Mr Wheelhouse noted that the Islands (Scotland) Act 2018 introduced a number of measures to support and improve local decision-making, but said he understood that local leaders’ wish to conduct extensive research on the model most attractive future of autonomy for Shetlands and would like an update. on time”.
As I’m sure you understand, the immediate priority for the Prime Minister and members of the cabinet is response and recovery from the extraordinary impact of Covid-19, ”he wrote.
However, I tasked those in charge to identify an appropriate time for a meeting between the Council of the Shetland Islands, Minister for Europe and International Development, Jenny Gilruth, and myself as Minister for Energy. , connectivity and islands.
Mr Coutts confirmed to Shetland News that the council did meet with Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack with self-determination one of the items on the agenda, as well as Ms Gilruth and Mr. Wheelhouse.
However, he said there had been no further meetings with governments since.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]