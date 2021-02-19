India places great importance on solar energy, says PM Modi





Narendra Modi noted that India has also brought the world together through the International Solar Alliance.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that India places great importance on solar power to ensure a stronger fight against climate change and also to connect the country’s farmers to the solar sector. Speaking after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for key energy and urban sector projects in Kerala, linked to the polls, via video conference, Modi said that over the past six years, the capacity India’s solar power has increased 13-fold. India places great importance on solar energy. Our gains in solar energy guarantee: A stronger fight against climate change. A helping hand for our entrepreneurs. Work is also underway to connect our hard working farmers with the solar sector and make our Annadatas (farmers) also Urjadatas, Modi said. He noted that India has also brought the world together through the International Solar Alliance. Describing the country’s cities as engines of growth and engines of innovation, Modi said cities see three encouraging trends, including technological development, a favorable demographic dividend and growing domestic demand. Speaking about the Atal Mission for Urban Rejuvenation and Transformation (AMRUT) to improve urban infrastructure, he said the initiative is helping cities expand and modernize their wastewater treatment infrastructure. Previously, the Prime Minister dedicated to the nation the 320 KV Pugalur-Thrissur power transmission project, constructed at a cost of 5,070 crore, to facilitate the transfer of energy from the western region and help cope with the growth. of the charge in Kerala. Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for some key projects in the state’s energy and urban sectors via video conferencing. Projects inaugurated included the 50 MW Kasaragod solar power project, developed as part of the National Solar Power Mission, and the much anticipated 75 MLD (million liters per day) water treatment plant at Aruvikkara near here as part of the AMRUT mission. Modi laid the foundations for the Integrated Command and Control Center and the Smart Roads Project, both in Thiruvananthapuram. Built at a cost of 5070 crore, the Pugalur (Tamil Nadu) -Thrissur (Kerala) Power Transmission Project is a high voltage direct current (HVDC) project based on a voltage source converter (VSC) and has the India’s first HVDC link with state of the art VSC technology. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and RK Singh and State Ministers attended the virtually organized ceremony.

