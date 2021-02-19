Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi insists on positive thinking for nation building rather than becoming part of a problem
Amid the toolbox controversy and the involvement of the young minds behind it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi insisted on positive vichardhara (thinking) for nation building rather than becoming part of a problem.
However, PM Modi did not mention the toolkit in his speech, but his suggestion will certainly inspire young people to improve India’s image in front of the world.
Addressing the graduation ceremony at Visva-Bharati University in West Bengal, via video conference on Friday, PM Modi said: It is inspiring and delightful to take part in this graduation ceremony. There are people who create problems in the world. Those who create problems in the world also have highly skilled and learned people. On the other side, there are knowledgeable, dedicated and skilled people who risked their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic and have worked around the clock to find a solution so that we can get rid of this pandemic. Either way, the skill is there, but it is a positive mindset and a negative mindset.
He added: What do you want to do? Which route do you want to choose? Whether positive or negative, it all depends on mentalities. If you are looking for a solution to a problem and have a national approach first, then no one can stop you from getting positive vibes out of negative energy.
Communicating with the students of Visva-Bharati University, he said: If you have a positive mindset towards Ma Bharati, then you will emerge as a convenience store and nation builder. Each of your actions will help build our nation. Whether we want to be part of a problem or be part of a solution is always up to us. When we keep My Bharati first, all of our actions and decisions are oriented towards finding solutions. Maybe sometimes it will happen that you don’t get the results you want but that shouldn’t stop you from making decisions / risks to shape our country towards prosperity. Knowledge and power come with responsibility and we need the support of young people on how we want to see our country in the future.
PM Modi asked the students of Visva-Bharati to jointly create a vision document for the next 25 years when India celebrates 100 years of independence. What will be the 25 greatest goals of Vishva-Bharati, these can be kept in this vision document, he added.
Vishva-Bharati is expected to lead educational institutions in India. He can rule the world not only in education, but also humanity is concerned. Whether we want to be part of a problem or be part of a solution is always up to us. When we keep Maa Bharati first, all of our actions and decisions are geared towards finding solutions. Your knowledge is not only yours, but it also decides the future of the nation. Your knowledge makes a society, a nation, he said.
While calling Vishva-Bharati University an ocean of knowledge, he said, its foundations have been laid for experience-based education. The New National Education Policy (NEP) is a major step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat. It gives strength to research and innovation. The new NEP broke the old chains and gave our students complete freedom to show their ability. This education policy gives you the freedom to read different subjects in your language. Our goal of achieving Aatma Nirbharta (self-sufficient) is not possible without building the confidence of our daughters. For this, the Gender Inclusion Fund was organized for the first time in the new national education policy.
West Bengal has led the country to advance India’s rich culture, knowledge and science in the past. The Visva-Bharati has been India’s best inspiration site and also a workplace. The systems developed by Gurudev (Rabindra Nath Tagore) in Visva-Bharati were a way to modernize the Indian education system. Our new education policy also promotes entrepreneurship, self-employment, research and innovation. This education policy is also an important step in building an autonomous India, the prime minister said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]