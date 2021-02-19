Prime Minister Narendra Modi insists on positive thinking for nation building rather than becoming part of a problem

Amid the toolbox controversy and the involvement of the young minds behind it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi insisted on positive vichardhara (thinking) for nation building rather than becoming part of a problem.

However, PM Modi did not mention the toolkit in his speech, but his suggestion will certainly inspire young people to improve India’s image in front of the world.

Addressing the graduation ceremony at Visva-Bharati University in West Bengal, via video conference on Friday, PM Modi said: It is inspiring and delightful to take part in this graduation ceremony. There are people who create problems in the world. Those who create problems in the world also have highly skilled and learned people. On the other side, there are knowledgeable, dedicated and skilled people who risked their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic and have worked around the clock to find a solution so that we can get rid of this pandemic. Either way, the skill is there, but it is a positive mindset and a negative mindset.

He added: What do you want to do? Which route do you want to choose? Whether positive or negative, it all depends on mentalities. If you are looking for a solution to a problem and have a national approach first, then no one can stop you from getting positive vibes out of negative energy.

Communicating with the students of Visva-Bharati University, he said: If you have a positive mindset towards Ma Bharati, then you will emerge as a convenience store and nation builder. Each of your actions will help build our nation. Whether we want to be part of a problem or be part of a solution is always up to us. When we keep My Bharati first, all of our actions and decisions are oriented towards finding solutions. Maybe sometimes it will happen that you don’t get the results you want but that shouldn’t stop you from making decisions / risks to shape our country towards prosperity. Knowledge and power come with responsibility and we need the support of young people on how we want to see our country in the future.

PM Modi asked the students of Visva-Bharati to jointly create a vision document for the next 25 years when India celebrates 100 years of independence. What will be the 25 greatest goals of Vishva-Bharati, these can be kept in this vision document, he added.

Vishva-Bharati is expected to lead educational institutions in India. He can rule the world not only in education, but also humanity is concerned. Whether we want to be part of a problem or be part of a solution is always up to us. When we keep Maa Bharati first, all of our actions and decisions are geared towards finding solutions. Your knowledge is not only yours, but it also decides the future of the nation. Your knowledge makes a society, a nation, he said.

While calling Vishva-Bharati University an ocean of knowledge, he said, its foundations have been laid for experience-based education. The New National Education Policy (NEP) is a major step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat. It gives strength to research and innovation. The new NEP broke the old chains and gave our students complete freedom to show their ability. This education policy gives you the freedom to read different subjects in your language. Our goal of achieving Aatma Nirbharta (self-sufficient) is not possible without building the confidence of our daughters. For this, the Gender Inclusion Fund was organized for the first time in the new national education policy.

West Bengal has led the country to advance India’s rich culture, knowledge and science in the past. The Visva-Bharati has been India’s best inspiration site and also a workplace. The systems developed by Gurudev (Rabindra Nath Tagore) in Visva-Bharati were a way to modernize the Indian education system. Our new education policy also promotes entrepreneurship, self-employment, research and innovation. This education policy is also an important step in building an autonomous India, the prime minister said.