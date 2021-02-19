The government has asked to involve Komnas HAM if it wants to revise the ITE law

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Association of victims UU ITE (PAKU ITE) called on the government to involve the National Human Rights Commission ( Komnas HAM) if subsequently the law on electronic information and transactions (UU ITE) is revised.

“We hope that Komnas HAM as a government institution that focuses on the fundamental rights of citizens is involved and must be at the forefront of the process. UU ITE revisedPAKU ITE coordinator Muhammad Arsyad said in an online discussion held by PETA ITE and Safenet on Friday (2/19/2021).

Arsyad explained that the role of Komnas HAM would later be necessary to carry out a selection process, the articles of which of the ITE law were found to be contrary to the fundamental rights of citizens.

“Don’t let anyone criticize a company that damages the environment by excessively mining sand, it will be criminalized,” Arsyad said.

“We therefore really hope that Komnas HAM can be at the forefront, in particular by leading a selection process which are problems linked to the ITE law and which are not because they are the fundamental rights of citizens”, he continued.

The speech on the ITE law was first delivered by President Joko Widodo while chairing the TNI and Polri leaders’ meeting at the Jakarta State Palace on Monday, February 15, 2021.

Jokowi called for the revision of the rubber articles of the ITE law, which created multiple interpretations.

He said he would call on the DPR to revise the ITE law if its implementation could not do justice to all parties.

“If the ITE law cannot provide a sense of justice, then I will ask the DPR to jointly review this ITE law because that is where it came from. Especially by removing the rubber articles which may have different interpretations which are easily interpreted unilaterally, ”Jokowi said.

The speech on the revision of the law was welcomed by several factions of the DPR, including the leadership of the DPR.

DPR vice president Aziz Syamsuddin said the ITE law still contains a rubber article which is often used as a means of denouncing opposing parties only because of minor social media issues.

“We’ve had enough of libel and insult articles, that’s all we often hear if there’s a report in the name of ITE law, messing around on social media, that’s all that someone is using to report to the police, “Aziz said on Tuesday (2/16/2021).

The president of Commission I DPR Meutya Hafid also admitted that he was ready to discuss Review UU ITE if submitted by government.

“Regarding President Joko Wisodo’s proposal to revise the ITE law, we welcome and are ready to discuss the ITE law again. The government can submit a review of the ITE law, so the DPR will wait for the government to submit its proposal on this issue, ”Meutya said.