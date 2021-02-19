Imran Khan’s planned speech to Sri Lankan parliament canceled





Much to Pakistan’s embarrassment, Sri Lanka canceled Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khans’ speech to the Sri Lankan Parliament which was previously scheduled for February 24.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khanis was due to travel to Colombo for a two-day trip from February 22, according to reports. He was supposed to address the Sri Lankan parliament on February 24 during his visit to the island nation.

However, on Wednesday, the Sri Lankan government canceled Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to his parliament, fearing Khan would tackle the Kashmir issue. whenever presented with a global platform, especially after the Indian government has started to tackle the threat of Islamic terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

It is reported that the speech to the Sri Lankan parliament had already been included in Khan’s itinerary at the request of the Pakistani government. However, it was later canceled, according to Sri Lankan media.

Speech canceled due to concerns of Imran Khan parroting lies about Kashmir

According to a Sri Lankas Express report, Foreign Minister Jayanath Colombage said President Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena had called for the speech to be canceled on the pretext of Covid-19. However, the same newspaper quoted anonymous sources as saying that some people in the Sri Lankan government did not want the speech to take place because they feared it would harm relations with India.

It is also speculated that the Sri Lankan government feared that Khan, who is in desperate need of publicity, could speak out about the rights of Muslims in Sri Lanka. According to a report in the Colombo Gazette, Parliament’s Sergeant-at-Arms Narendra Fernando said the Foreign Ministry informed Parliament that the Pakistani Prime Minister’s visit to Sri Lanka would proceed as planned.

Imran Khan will be the first head of state to visit a country since the Chinese pandemic. He will meet with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena during the visit.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos