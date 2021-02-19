Politics
Will Turkey sacrifice Uyghur refugees to greed for Chinese investment?
The plight of tens of thousands of Uyghur refugees in Turkey threatens to become an embarrassing political controversy for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
As the Turkish parliament prepares to ratify a Chinese extradition agreement, Erdogan, who positions himself as an advocate for global Muslim rights, is accused of selling Uyghur refugees.
“The government has told you that Turkey is the biggest supporter of Muslims in the world. But they don’t hear the cries of our brothers and sisters in China who are being tortured for saying they are Muslims,” yelled earlier this month, Meral Aksener in an address to his parliamentary deputies from the right center-right party.
“From Europe and America we hear sounds of condemnation, but from Ankara only silence,” Aksener added.
A TV broadcast of Aksener’s speech was cut short when she invited a Uyghur refugee to speak. The state broadcaster did not explain the incident, but it went viral on social media, under the hashtag “AKP silences Uyghurs”.
As Erdogan routinely slams Turkey’s Western allies for his treatment of its Muslim minorities, decrying what he calls the growing scourge of Islamophobia, the Turkish president remains silent on China’s crackdown on its majority Uyghurs muslim.
Despite Ankara’s silence, Turkey is a refuge for one of the largest Uyghur refugee populations in the world, with more than 50,000 people believed to have sought refuge there.
But rights groups are now alarmed that the Uyghur refuge could be threatened as Turkey’s parliament considers extradition law with China.
Serious problems with the new law
“We will accept a legal document which would put Turkey in the position of being obliged to extradite people to China without confirming whether they have committed a crime or not,” says lawyer Ibrahim Ergin of the Association. International Refugee Rights International based in Istanbul.
Ergin has many Uyghur clients who are fighting Chinese extradition.
“In the case of my client Abdulkadir Yapcan, five witnesses who claimed my client was a terrorist in the evidence presented by China were executed,” Ergin explains. “They even executed the witnesses who accused my client; what kind of justice will he face in China.”
The extradition agreement is part of the deepening of economic and financial ties between Ankara and Beijing. China is also Turkey’s largest supplier of Covid-19 vaccines. A recent delay in the delivery of vaccines has been interpreted by some here as a push from Beijing to Ankara to speed up the ratification of the extradition agreement.
Mass immolation threatened in Ankara
Alarmed by the imminent extradition threat, Uyghur leader Seyit Tumturk, head of the East Turkestan National Assembly, warned on Twitter that tens of thousands of Uyghurs would burn themselves outside the Turkish presidential palace if the extradition law was adopted.
Tumturk’s speech went viral in Turkey. “There was a very positive response that made us happy,” Tumturk said. “Our Turkish brothers have gone to their Uyghur neighbors and said this law will not pass in Turkey; we are here for you.”
The opposition pledges to oppose the extradition law in Parliament. “Any member who votes for it will have blood on their hands,” Aksener warned. Under increasing pressure, the government has yet to announce a date when parliament will vote on the extradition deal.
Promise there will be no deportations
But Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, perhaps aware of strong Uyghur support among many government supporters, has vowed that no Uyghurs will be deported to China.
But for a small group of Uyghurs protesting outside the Chinese consulate in Istanbul, holding photos of relatives they say are held in Chinese detention camps, there is growing unease and a sense of helplessness.
“In the past, the Turkish government has shown its support for the Uyghurs on many platforms, says Azimet Mohammed,“ but due to the increase in economic and technological relations with China, I don’t think Turkey offers more open support for Uyghurs. But there is nothing we can do about it. “
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]