PM Narendra Modi still takes care of TN needs





Tamil Nadu has always attracted the attention of the BJP government to the Center to help states grow. This is independent of whether or not there is an MP representing the state’s BJP, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. Previously there was an MP (Pon Radhakrishnan) representing the state BJP, but there is not a single MP now. However, this has not stopped the Centre’s attention on Tamil Nadu, and in helping the state develop, she said in a post-budget interaction with Tamil Nadu BJP Traders Cell. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is always attentive to the needs of Tamil Nadu, she said. For example, in 2014, when the BJP government came to power in the Center, five fishermen from Tamil Nadu were threatened with execution in Sri Lanka. However, the Prime Minister spoke to the Sri Lankan government and brought them back safe and sound to the state. It was the first thing the Prime Minister did at the time. He has since taken an interest in Tamil Nadu, she said. In this Union budget, for Tamil Nadu, the Center provided assistance to various sectors such as fishing, coastal areas and even the establishment of Sainik schools. We are doing everything we can to strengthen the industrial culture of Tamil Nadu, Sitharaman said, she added. Support to all sectors Aid has been extended to the road sector, for fishing ports, the textile mega-park, electronics, automobile manufacturing and TV. In every sector, there is help in one way or another, she says. The opposition alleges that this is due to the upcoming elections. However, the Center has been right since 2014. It was the opposition that stopped Jallikattu, the traditional sport of bull taming, but the BJP has brought it back. It is the opposition that is blocking Tamil Nadus’ progress, be it on issues like Kudankulam (nuclear power project) or Jallikattu, she added. Change is slowly coming to Tamil Nadu and parts of the state are concerned. They are also concerned about the good image of the Prime Minister and local leadership. The ruling party is also doing well and getting the message out to people. The people of Tamil Nadu love Prime Minister Modi and recognize him and his work, she said.

