Friday Mailbag: Rush Limbaugh, power outages, gerrymandering and Donald Trump

I have good comments and questions to ask in today’s mail on things like Rush Limbaugh, power outages, and gerrymandering, but before I do that, remember you can always send me a message with a question or comment to rport @ forumcomm. com. Your submissions may be edited for brevity and clarity.

Now for the feedback!

A Twitter reader responds to my column on the death of the hugely influential Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh:

Rush Limbaugh had a little standing where he made fun of gay men who had died of AIDS. I have spoken badly about him in life and I will in death. In fact, it absolutely whips the ass that’s dead like hell. If you don’t want people dancing on your grave, don’t give them a reason, Rob.

– Himbo Slice @ SPLATOON 3 HELL (@zackmoney) February 18, 2021

What is remarkable to me is how many people cannot see the hypocrisy in claiming high morality against someone like Limbaugh, who has admittedly said a lot of horrible things during his long career in broadcasting, while simultaneously rejoicing in their misfortune.

When did schadenfreude become a virtue?

Many quotes from Limbaugh that have been spreading the sewers of social media have been taken out of context or are totally untrue, but there is no doubt that Rush, for all his talent, has crossed the lines of decency on several occasions.

But is this license indecent about his death? If Limbaugh was wrong to rejoice in the plight of his political enemies, are you right in rejoicing in his suffering?

If you want to pass judgment on someone like Limbaugh, maybe don’t imitate the kind of behavior you condemn.

Mark responds to my recent criticisms of wind power in the context of widespread blackouts: “Wind power is the problem when it accounts for 10-16% of the energy produced. Are you so stupid saying this is the problem? Are you that stupid, or are you getting all of your information from Fox News? “

I can’t even remember the last time I watched Fox News. I think I’ve expressed my opinion on cable news quite clearly.

You really have to admire the proponents of wind power and their ability to sidestep the guilt of the declining resilience of our country’s power grid. The typical headline you’ll see from various ideological fact-checkers and wind apologists is that renewables, in general, and wind, in particular, are not the reason we have blackouts across the board. Texas and the center of the country.

That’s right, as long as it goes. The arctic weather is to blame. Electricity producers in the south of the country, coal, gas, nuclear and wind power were not prepared for the cold.

This is the first problem, but it is not an uncommon problem. Phenomena like extreme weather conditions, floods or earthquakes happen, and when they do, they cut off the electricity.

Wind power is a major contributor to the inability of our power grids to cope with these problems, which, unlike basic energy sources like coal, cannot be called upon to increase production to meet demand. A wind turbine will only produce energy when the wind is blowing.

This is why the rapid proliferation of wind power in our power grids is so alarming. Wind turbines often produce a lot of energy when we don’t really need it. When this glut occurs, wind power is priced negatively, meaning that producers have to pay to offload their electricity to the grid, which is always profitable for them due to the massive production subsidies that taxpayers spend. to the wind industry.

Yet when we need energy the most, such as when the weather is really hot or freezing, other energy sources must be available to meet the demand.

It’s absurd. The kind of thing that happens when giant corporations stage an industrial round pursuing government aid instead of the laws of supply and demand.

The lesson to be learned from the great blackout of 2021 is that we need more baseload power, like coal and nuclear, and less intermittent power, like wind power.

Edward asks, “I think when one party dominates the state legislature, gerrymandering is a serious concern. I would say that regardless of which party is in control. You don’t agree?”

I would say correlation is not the same as causation. Republicans dominate North Dakota politics, which means Republicans are tasked with drawing the boundaries of the state’s legislative district, but does that mean NDGOP wins by cheating? Or are North Dakotans just very, very Republicans?

I would say it’s the latter. You will hear a lot about gerrymandering in the weeks and months to come because, after the census, we are obligated by our state’s constitution to reassess representation in the Legislative Assembly based on updated population counts. You’re going to hear a lot of heavy breathing about Republicans supposedly gerrymandering because a leftist group calling themselves North Dakota Voters First (despite being funded by Hollywood activists and at least a billionaire) is going to spend a lot of money. to promote this. idea.

They want the state’s district boundaries to be drawn by an independent commission. Or, at the very least, they want Democrats to have equal representation on the committee that draws the lines. These two propositions are absurd. The first because it assumes that a group claiming to be “independent” is, in fact, independent. No group of human beings is free from bias. At least when lawmakers draw the lines, they are candid about their partisan affiliations.

The latter proposal is also absurd because the Democrats did not get equal representation on such a committee. Voters reduced the Democrat-NPL’s election attendance to historically low levels. I mean, if we’re going this route, why not give Libertarians seats on the redistribution committee as well? They don’t hold exactly any elected office in our state, but their party does exist, so I guess they should get equal representation as well?

If the voters of North Dakota wanted Democrats or Libertarians to be responsible for this matter, they would vote that way.

Bernie writes: “I don’t understand your almost vicious animosity towards Trump. It borders on the anti-Trump hatred of CNN and NBC. I’m inclined to take Trump’s advice, not that of ‘armchair’ generals. like you and others who seem to have all the answers. “

I do not have all the answers and I would not call my animosity towards the former president “vicious”. In fact, I have defended it at times when our friends on the left or the media got carried away by their animosity. My problem with Trump is that he has done a lot of disgusting things that are a disgrace to the office.

Trump supporters typically dismiss this line of criticism as style pablum on substance, but if you hold a position like the presidency, the symbolism of your actions in that office often matters as much as the actions themselves. Moreover, Trump was not an effective leader. Most of its policies, including some that were pretty good, were accomplished by executive order and have already been crushed by the Biden administration.

Outside of his tax reforms, Trump really has no lasting legacy. Worse yet, by inciting a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol by stepping out the door and engaging in some sort of rampant fabulism throughout his tenure, he has hurt Republicans’ ability to advance the conservative cause. .

Trump supporters don’t want to hear this, and neither do our liberal friends, but the Trump era will prove to be a boon to progressivism, I’m afraid.

What a terrible, terrible mistake the Republicans made in promoting this man.

Preston writes: “Rob, I subscribed to the Forum … for the sole reason of getting your posts.”

It’s good to hear! After years and years of news sites primarily offering their content online for free, it has been difficult to get back to the subscriber model, but there really is no other way. There is a lot of hard work behind the content you read on our sites, and if you enjoy the work, it is worth paying a reasonable fee to support it.

The alternative is a media landscape strewn with listicles and clickable baits, and sponsored posts.

I’m totally biased, but I think Forum Communications offers a lot on subscriptions. You have access to our dozens and dozens of news sites for a monthly subscription of a few dollars per week.

To comment on this article, visit www.sayanythingblog.com

Rob Port, Founder of SayAnythingBlog.com, is a Forum Communications commentator. Contact him on Twitter at @robport or by email at [email protected]

