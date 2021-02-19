Spokesman: President Jokowi’s tale was attacked by the curse for 24 hours

Merdeka.com – Presidential spokesperson Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Fadjroel Rachman revealed that the head of state’s social media accounts were often cursed for 24 hours. According to him, uncivilized words were often said to Jokowi in cyberspace.

“President Joko Widodo’s account was attacked for 24 hours on social networks, on his YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. 24 hours of the president’s account were attacked with zoo slurs, with words that were completely uncivilized, including 24 hours of attack, ”he said in a virtual chat“ Revise the ITE law, will she do justice? », Friday (19/2).

According to him, President Jokowi never reported it to Police people who often laughed at him. The head of state did not block accounts that insulted him either.

“If the president doesn’t block him too, ignore him if the president and the president never report what happened to him, if you see on social media I’m stroking my chest, how come this can anyone be like that? ”he said.

In addition, Fadjroel also often received uncivilized comments on social media. Should, he said, better to have a discussion than to laugh.

“But if I keep it simple I just block, I’m never afraid of the problem with it all. So for me, if they don’t want to have a good chat with me because I like to have discussions, have dialogues, if they don’t want to, that’s fine. Come back to the zoo, ”he concluded. [ray]