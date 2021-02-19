Twitter gives a special signal to President Joko Widodo’s account





KOMPAS.com – Twitter Give a signal or Label Mainly on behalf of President Joko Widodo To take care of ess Jessica_Jay. Label He says “Indonesian government officials”. There was a similar poster on Vice President KH’s Twitter account. With Maroof Amin To take care of @ Kiai_marufamin. Supervision CompostechnoThis sign has appeared recently. So what is the meaning of this symbol? This tagging is the new approach to Twitter that was launched in mid-2020. As of August 2020, Twitter has started expanding the tagging of accounts owned by government officials, including ministers, businesses, ambassadors, officials, and diplomatic leaders. The label will also be attached to the accounts of state-affiliated media companies. At that time, this special mark was only awarded to the permanent members of the UN Security Council, namely the United States, Great Britain, Russia, France and China. Since February 17, the label has been used in Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Ecuador, Honduras, Iran, Italy, Japan, Germany, Canada, Cuba, Egypt, Serbia, Spain, Thailand, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. Twitter / @ sitvi / @kiai_marufamin The President’s and Vice-President’s Twitter accounts are tagged. Supervision Compostechno, Other than the accounts of the President and Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia, there are no official Twitter accounts of other government officials who have received this mark. The same goes for government offices and government-affiliated media.

Most likely, you will regularly receive a special note. “For the next step, we are working on applying additional tags to media accounts affiliated with the state in the coming months,” Twitter explained on its official blog. Also read: Twitter gives special note to official accounts of Indonesian government officials Twitter claims that this tagging makes it easier for Twitter users to obtain reliable information from official governments and trusted media. The reason for this is that Twitter is one of the social networks often used to find information on current events or topics, including government information. “This is an important step so that when people see an account that deals with a country’s geopolitical issues, they can understand the context from a national perspective and better understand who they are referring to,” Twitter wrote. . Extract Compostechno Since Reuters, The policy emerged on Thursday (2/18/2021), after Twitter called international attention to its policy with various government officials. In particular, after Twitter blocked Donald Trump’s account shortly before his resignation. This labeling does not currently apply to countries in leadership conflict like Myanmar. “We look at international discussions about the legitimacy of governments when we consider whether this label is appropriate (for certain countries),” said Nick Pickles, director of global public policy at Twitter. Also read: What social media should look like, according to Twitter CEO Pickles said the tag would only be published on official verified accounts. Accounts will not be labeled as public figures without a blue badge. Pick Ragayal gave an example to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatol Ali Khamenei, whose checking account has not been verified, so he will not be tagged. However, the certified Twitter account of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif remains the label.

