Maulana Tariq Jameel to launch her clothing brand soon





Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel is about to launch her clothing brand. The researcher’s spokesperson confirmed the news to private media.

The spokesperson didn’t reveal many details, however, the brand will sell Kurta and Shalwar Kameez. A statement read by the brand from the LinkedIn page describes itself as a fashion retail brand striving to learn and expose the principles taught by Maulana and shatter the eroding stereotype.

Maulana Tariq Jamil therefore offers her own retail brand of fashion for men and women. – Rabia Anum Obaid (@RabiaAnumm) February 18, 2021

MTJ supervised directly by Maulana is dedicated to turning people’s beliefs and convictions into reality. Provides a clothing shopping platform to discover and reassociate this lost identity that is ingrained in all of us.

Read more: Maulana Tariq Jameel comments on gender diversity and rape divides Pakistani social media

The brand strives to holistically combine various heritages and values ​​in the production of clothing so that people feel empowered and proud when wearing them to the office, home, office, travel, etc., and respectfully become ambassadors of these inherited values ​​by owning them, read the page.

A clothing brand under the supervision of Maulana Tariq Jamil sb will soon be launched.

MashaAllah… Congratulations!

MTJ preaches on how we should do personal and professional relationships and since trading for Halal Rizq is also Ibadat, he can practically show us the same. – | Sohail (@SohailAnwer) February 18, 2021

Maulana Tariq Jamil launches her own clothing brand MTJ Fashion https://t.co/adwtMELA4V

– Makkah And Madina (@MakkahAndMadina) February 19, 2021

Maulana Tariq Jameel has neither denied nor confirmed the news. The news became the topic of social media. While some social media users praised Maulana Jameel’s possible future business venture, others disagreed.

Read more: PM Imran Khan prays for Maulana Tariq Jameel’s health

Maulana Jameel has already garnered media attention several times for her remarks. In December last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan sent prayers for the health of famous scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel, who was admitted to hospital on Sunday after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

PM Imran Khan, in a tweet, sent his best wishes to Maulana Jameel. Praying for Maulana Tariq Jamils ​​is making a quick and full recovery from Covid 19, Khan wrote in a tweet. Maulana Jameel had informed via his Twitter account that he was not feeling well and who asked his supporters to pray for his health.

In July 2020, Maulana Jameel met PM Khan. Khan warmly welcomed Maulana Tariq Jameel and her delegation. A video posted on social media showed Maulana Jameel smiling broadly, opening her arms for a hug.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos