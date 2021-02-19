Family key to maintain the growing population





ANKARA The Turkish president stressed the importance of the family on Friday as the country’s population growth fell by almost half. “Although the population of our country is almost 84 million, we have found that our rate of population growth has dropped by almost half,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, addressing the branch provincial congresses. women from her ruling Justice and Development (AK) party by video link. “With this trend, our population could even start to decline in a not too distant time,” Erdogan added. Noting that European countries have been grappling with declining populations for a long time, Erdogan said he would not allow the same fate to happen to Turkey. “The way to maintain our demographic advantage is to take care of the family,” he added. The Turkish president also pointed out that Turkish women achieved their highest rate of representation in parliament to date in the last general election since the AK party came to power in 2002. “Currently, there are 54 women MPs in the AK party group in our Turkish Grand National Assembly. Two women ministers work in the Cabinet.” “Our women have achieved the highest employment rate in our period, including managerial positions in the bureaucracy,” he said. Erdogan added that 60% of teachers, almost half of academics and judicial staff and 40% of total public employment are women. Noting that the women’s branch of the AK Party has more than 5 million members, he pointed out that this figure was higher than the total of all other political parties in Turkey. * Writing by Handan Kazanci The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories available to subscribers of the AA News System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







