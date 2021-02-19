Trump Hotel employees pretended to support him: ‘Inside I was dying’





Former Trump Hotel employees said they had to pretend to support the president at work. Hotel staff said he would also face harassment from anti-Trump activists. However, a huge benefit of work: getting paid well. Visit Insider’s Business section for more stories.

For employees of the Trump International Hotel who were not supporters of Donald Trump, pretending to be one was an unwritten labor rule, according to a Washington report on Thursday.

A former manager of the luxury hotel in Washington, DC, told the local magazine that she quickly learned in her early days on the job that she would have to pretend to be a fan of the former president. When another employee visited the place, they had commented that Trump was “such a kind soul” and “so good to people.”

The former manager felt inclined to agree, but later admitted, “Inside I was dying.”

Another former employee, Michel Rivera, who was a bartender in the lobby bar, told the Washingtonian he had to lie to present himself as part of the Trump crowd.

“I said some things to play the part and do what I had to do to avoid the problems,” Rivera told the magazine. “A lot of times I would end up like, ‘Yeah, I support the president. He’s an amazing guy.'”

Jessica Sidman, of the Washingtonian, spoke with several former Trump Hotel employees, who detailed the pros and cons of working at a place owned by the former president while he was in office. Besides the feigned enthusiasm for Trump, another regular work event was the harassment of people who opposed Trump.

Sometimes the food suppliers at the BLT Prime hotel restaurant would send in rotten produce and low-quality cuts of fish and meat, former executive chef Bill Williamson said.

During breaks on the hotel balcony, a manager who was in fact pro-Trump said he would get a passerby’s finger. While in uniform on his subway ride, he was reprimanded by other traingo. In the end, he got tired of the shame of the public and quit work, he told the Washingtonian.

Employees were also required to adhere to strict dress codes, with policies limiting the length of a man’s beard and the length of a woman’s fingernails. “I’ve always tried to dress like a Fox News presenter,” said a former manager.

The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic sparked layoffs for all employees, the Washingtonian noted, but once the closure restrictions were lifted and the premises began to reopen, workers said a new task was to ensure that Trump allies visiting the hotel who often neglected public health guidelines would wear their masks.

Still, one of the main benefits of working for prominent public servants was pay, employees said. Rivera, the former bartender, told The Washingtonian it was the highest paying job he has ever had, earning more than $ 100,000 a year from tips. Now, for fear of negative reactions from future employers, his CV indicates that he worked at the “old post office”, which was the DC building before being renovated into a Trump hotel.

