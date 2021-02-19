PKK terrorists cornered after northern Iraq operation





The terror group’s ammunition stores and bases in the mountainous region were destroyed in the military operation, which Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said was launched after detecting shelters, positions, hiding places and the PKK ammunition depots. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar arrives with Turkish armed forces at the Izmir shipyard in Turkey on February 19, 2021. (AA)

The PKK terrorists are cornered and its so-called administrators are panicking after Turkey’s latest counterterrorism offensive in northern Iraq, according to the Turkish defense minister. “This is among the information we obtained with the operation [Claw-Eagle 2] there is serious panic and concern among the so-called administrators of the terrorist group PKK, and the group’s ability to move has been largely limited, ”Hulusi Akar said at a Commodore’s flag ceremony of the 2nd Corvette flotilla in West Izmir province on Friday. Akar said the four-day operation in the Gara region was launched after detecting the terrorist group’s shelters, positions, hiding places and ammunition depots and that the terrorists were preparing an attack, as well as with the aim to confirm the information obtained. The operation was carried out with respect for Iraq’s territorial integrity and in coordination with allied countries, Akar noted. READ MORE:

Why did Turkey conduct an operation in the Iraqi region of Gara? ‘Nowhere to escape’ He said the Turkish military had dealt the terrorists a heavy blow by entering their safe haven in the region. “The so-called administrators of the terrorist group have understood very well that the terrorist group PKK has nowhere to escape. Their caves in these places collapsed over their heads, ”he said. Stressing that terrorists will not be able to feel safe anywhere from now on, Akar added that the operation was carried out with due care to avoid harming civilians and property. Ammunition stores and PKK bases in the mountainous region were destroyed in the operation, which deployed air strikes and helicopter soldiers. The PKK is using bases in northern Iraq to launch cross-border attacks against Turkey. “We will expand our operations in areas where threats are still high,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told supporters of his AK party in the Black Sea province of Trabzon. “We will remain in the areas we secure for as long as necessary to prevent similar attacks again.” READ MORE:

There is only one way to stop the YPG terrorist attacks Turkish forces launched the operation on February 10 to prevent the PKK and other terrorist groups from re-establishing positions used to carry out cross-border terrorist attacks against Turkey. Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle were launched last June to ensure the security of the Turkish people and borders. During its more than 35-year terrorist campaign against Turkey, the PKK – classified as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the EU – was responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. READ MORE:

Why Iran is protecting the PKK in Iraq

