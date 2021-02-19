Politics
India successfully put pressure on the Covid-19 pandemic through micro-locking
Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – India’s success in reducing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic was not due confinement total, but rather confinement micro scale. An area that is detected positive for Covid-19, only in that area is applied confinement. This method has proven to be effective. The management of Covid-19 is improving and the economy is not under pressure. Previously, Indian economy experienced a very strong economic contraction when applied confinement national.
Learning from India, Indonesia is now implementing confinement micro scale which is called the application of restrictions on micro community activities (PPKM). “If those who test positive for Covid-19 are an RT, RW or a sub-district, yes, in the RT, RW or sub-district only confinementPresident Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said during a discussion with editorial officials at the Jakarta State Palace on Wednesday (2/17/2021).
When applying confinement Nationally, the Indian economy in the first quarter of 2020 contracted by 23.9%. When the policy changes to confinement On a small scale, the Indian economy only experienced minus 7.5% in the second quarter of 2020. In the third quarter, the Indian economy improved to minus 4.1%. India’s economic growth rate is minus 9.6% in 2020 and it is estimated that in 2021 it will positively increase by 7.3%.
With a population of 1.344 billion, 10.9 million people in India contracted the Covid-19 pandemic on Friday (2/19/2021) with a new positive number of 1,205. Active cases have been recorded at 139,530, the number of cured was 10.6 million, while those who died were 156,123 or 1.4% of positive cases.
Meanwhile, in Indonesia with a population of 271 million, the positive number of Covid-19 has reached 1.2 million with 34,152 patients or 2.7% who have died. The number of active cases in Indonesia currently stands at 160,142.
Indonesia’s economic growth rate, which was positive at 2.97% in the first quarter of 2020, contracted to 5.43% in the second quarter due to the strict implementation of policies of large social restrictions. ladder (PSBB). When the PSBB eased, the economic contraction eased to 3.54% in the third quarter and to minus 2.19% in the fourth quarter. In 2020, the Indonesian economy contracted by 2.07%. The economic growth rate in 2021 is expected to reach 4.5% -5.5%. However, this estimate really depends on the success of suppressing the spread of Covid-19.
Therefore, the Covid-19 vaccination, the implementation of 3M and 3T, as well as the implementation of micro-PPKM are the determinants. As long as the number of Covid-19 continues to increase, people’s mobility will be limited, at least through the micro PPKM. Large-scale PPKM is not a political option.
“We cannot apply confinement total. The economy will collapse if we do confinement total. Indonesia is a great country and what we can emulate is India’s way, not Singapore’s way, ”Jokowi said.
All countries have already applied confinement I ended up having a total problem. The economy has contracted sharply, as the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic continues to increase. They finally stopped confinement.
In addition to hurting the economy, Jokowi said, confinement totally ineffective in suppressing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. “Anyway, for what confinement a province if the problem is only a district? Whyockdown a district, if the problem is just a district or a complaint? Why does it have to be PPKM in a village or a kelurahan, if only one RW or RT is a problem? Yeah, just a RW or an RT confinementothers are not necessary for the economy to function. It’s called micro PPKM, ”explained President Jokowi.
On this occasion, President Jokowi asked the regional leaders to support and be more disciplined in the management of micro PPKMs. With the micro PPKM, Jokowi believes the problem of the Covid-19 pandemic can be removed and the economy will recover. “In vaccination sampling, the PPKM must be implemented correctly,” Jokowi said.
Source: BeritaSatu.com
