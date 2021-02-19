Center policies will enable India to become a hub for seafood exports PM Modi-ANI

New Delhi [India], Feb. 19 (ANI): Affirming India’s growing investment in the blue economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that central government policies will help India become a hub for fruit exports from Wed.

PM Modi also mentioned that the central government encourages the use of the latest technology that will help fishermen navigate the waters.

While addressing an event to kick off key development projects in Kerala via video conference, the Prime Minister said: “Today is the birthday of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj today. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had a special relationship with the coasts of India. On the one hand, he built a strong navy, on the other, he worked hard on coastal development and the welfare of fishermen. We are pursuing this vision. “

“India is investing in the blue economy. We appreciate the efforts of our fishermen. Our efforts in favor of the fishing community are based on more credit, more technology, better infrastructure and supportive government policies. fishermen now have access to Kisan credit cards, “he added.

The prime minister also said that a fishing port was announced in Kochi in the Union budget 2021-22.

“We encourage the use of the latest technology that will help them navigate the waters. Work is underway to modernize the ports they use. Government policies will make India a hub for seafood exports. “, did he declare.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for key energy and urban sector projects in Kerala via video conference.

He inaugurated the Pugalur-Thrissur power transmission project, the Kasaragod solar power project and the water treatment plant in Aruvikkara and laid the foundation stone for the integrated command and control center in Thiruvananthapuram and of the Smart Roads project.

Prime Minister Modi said Indian cities are engines of growth and engines of innovation.

“Our cities are experiencing three encouraging trends: technological development, favorable demographic dividend, growing domestic demand. To continue our growth, we have the “Smart City Mission”. Integrated command and control centers help cities improve their urban planning and management, “he said.

“The smart city of Kochi has already established its command center. Thiruvananthpuram is preparing for its own control center. As part of this mission, Kerala’s two smart cities – Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram have made significant progress. To date, the two smart cities of Kerala have 27 projects worth Rs 773 crore which have been completed. Work on 68 projects worth nearly Rs 2000 crores is in preparation, ”he added.

Development and good governance do not know caste, creed, race, gender, religion or language, Prime Minister Modi said.

“Development is for everyone. This is the essence of ‘Sabaka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’. Development is our goal, development is our religion. I seek the support of the people of Kerala so that we can move forward to realize the shared vision of solidarity and development, ”he added.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Energy and New and Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh and Housing and Urban Affairs Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri were present on the occasion. (ANI)

Warning: The opinions expressed in the above article are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of this publisher. Unless otherwise indicated, the author writes in a personal capacity. They are not intended and should not be taken as representing any official ideas, attitudes or policies of any agency or institution.