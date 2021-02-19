Politics
Center policies will enable India to become a hub for seafood exports PM Modi-ANI
New Delhi [India], Feb. 19 (ANI): Affirming India’s growing investment in the blue economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that central government policies will help India become a hub for fruit exports from Wed.
PM Modi also mentioned that the central government encourages the use of the latest technology that will help fishermen navigate the waters.
While addressing an event to kick off key development projects in Kerala via video conference, the Prime Minister said: “Today is the birthday of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj today. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had a special relationship with the coasts of India. On the one hand, he built a strong navy, on the other, he worked hard on coastal development and the welfare of fishermen. We are pursuing this vision. “
“India is investing in the blue economy. We appreciate the efforts of our fishermen. Our efforts in favor of the fishing community are based on more credit, more technology, better infrastructure and supportive government policies. fishermen now have access to Kisan credit cards, “he added.
The prime minister also said that a fishing port was announced in Kochi in the Union budget 2021-22.
“We encourage the use of the latest technology that will help them navigate the waters. Work is underway to modernize the ports they use. Government policies will make India a hub for seafood exports. “, did he declare.
The Prime Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for key energy and urban sector projects in Kerala via video conference.
He inaugurated the Pugalur-Thrissur power transmission project, the Kasaragod solar power project and the water treatment plant in Aruvikkara and laid the foundation stone for the integrated command and control center in Thiruvananthapuram and of the Smart Roads project.
Prime Minister Modi said Indian cities are engines of growth and engines of innovation.
“Our cities are experiencing three encouraging trends: technological development, favorable demographic dividend, growing domestic demand. To continue our growth, we have the “Smart City Mission”. Integrated command and control centers help cities improve their urban planning and management, “he said.
“The smart city of Kochi has already established its command center. Thiruvananthpuram is preparing for its own control center. As part of this mission, Kerala’s two smart cities – Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram have made significant progress. To date, the two smart cities of Kerala have 27 projects worth Rs 773 crore which have been completed. Work on 68 projects worth nearly Rs 2000 crores is in preparation, ”he added.
Development and good governance do not know caste, creed, race, gender, religion or language, Prime Minister Modi said.
“Development is for everyone. This is the essence of ‘Sabaka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’. Development is our goal, development is our religion. I seek the support of the people of Kerala so that we can move forward to realize the shared vision of solidarity and development, ”he added.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Energy and New and Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh and Housing and Urban Affairs Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri were present on the occasion. (ANI)
Warning: The opinions expressed in the above article are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of this publisher. Unless otherwise indicated, the author writes in a personal capacity. They are not intended and should not be taken as representing any official ideas, attitudes or policies of any agency or institution.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]