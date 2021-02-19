The government tries to stimulate public consumption: the minister





I invite the APPBI (members) to come to my desk and sit down together. Dialogue and cooperation between government and business are necessary to get through and overcome this difficult period Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Indonesian government is trying to restore consumer confidence to help them return to shopping so the national economy can move again, said Commerce Minister Muhammad Lutfi. “Currently, consumers refrain from buying or applying for credit. The government is trying to increase the level of public consumption to support various sectors so that they can continue (to support),” Minister Lutfi said during a keynote address at 2021. Indonesian Shopping Mall Management Association (Rakernas APPBI) national working meeting, according to an official statement received in Jakarta on Friday. “The government is also trying to help consumers gain the confidence to shop and apply for credit in order to stimulate the economy,” he added. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, people have been inclined to reduce or refrain from visiting shopping malls to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19, Lutfi observed. To this end, the government will continue to strive to stimulate consumer activity, he said. The Bank of Indonesia has estimated that economic growth in 2021 will be between 4.3 and 5.3 percent, which is lower than its previous forecast of 4.8 to 5.8 percent. At the national working meeting, Lutfi also invited the APPBI to discuss the problems faced by shopping centers, which is one of the sectors severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. “I invite the APPBI members to come to my office and sit down together. Dialogue and cooperation between the government and the business community are necessary to get through and overcome this difficult period, ”said the Minister. President Joko Widodo had previously urged regional governments to launch more labor-intensive programs to increase purchasing power and boost consumption. “We should put in place more labor-intensive programs to strengthen the purchasing power of citizens and increase public consumption,” Widodo remarked at the opening of the national meeting of the Association of Indonesian Municipalities (APEKSI) at the Jakarta State Palace on Thursday. State spending on the state budget (APBN) and the regional budget (APBD) are currently the only engines of the popular economy, he said. (INE) MODIFIED BY INE

