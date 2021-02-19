‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan Backs PM Modi, Says It’s Now A Fad To Oppose Everything BJP Does | India News

New Delhi: It has become a fashion to oppose everything the Modi government does, BJP-linked technocrat E Sreedharan said on Friday, firmly supporting the controversial new farm laws and saying there was no ” intolerance “in the country.

He also said that any attempt to slander the government in front of a dispensation or foreign media cannot qualify as “free speech” as it would amount to a “war on the establishment” and that constitutional right must be. checked if it is misused against our own country.

Originally from Kerala, the 88-year-old technocrat said he wanted to do things for the benefit of the state and that it could be done by entering politics. He said his main goal was to help the BJP come to power in Kerala, where assembly ballots are due in April-May this year.

Sreedharan said he had known Prime Minister Narendra Modi for several years. When Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, he had worked on various projects in the state. “I know him (Modi) very closely. He is very upright, without corruption, committed, very passionate about the interests of the country, very hardworking and very forward-looking,” he added.

In an interview, he said that the ongoing nationalism debate was unhappy and that there were “so many small parties” that are all against the BJP and that a combined attack is underway against it for no reason.

“This is why all these things are happening. The government is so forward looking and dynamic … If they join (support) the (central) government, things will be so different for India and the world. .

“Unfortunately, some of our friends from opposite parties are working against the interests of the country,” he said. Regarding farmers’ protests against the Centre’s new agricultural laws, Sreedharan said farmers may not have fully understood the benefits of these laws.

When asked if the protests could be seen as some kind of situation where it was about industry against farmers, he replied in the negative and said: “It has nothing to do with l industry unless we train the industry in it. “

“It is that either the farmers did not understand, or they do not want to understand for political reasons. It has become a fashion in this country that whatever the (central) government does, oppose it ….. Whatever the government wants to do, there is unfortunately opposition, ”Sreedharan said, better known as the “Metroman”.

He was instrumental in the development of the Delhi Metro Rail project apart from various other infrastructure projects. Rule out the possibility that he will act as a mediator between the central government and protesting farmers, Sreedharan said the issues must be addressed by the government.

“They have to educate the farmers and tell them it’s in their own best interest. If this is not done, what will happen to them. They (the protesting farmers) don’t realize what will happen five years later, “he noted.

Asked if he is optimistic about a constructive solution to the ongoing protests which have been going on for a few months now, he said the protests are not really dragged by farmers but “dragged by elements opposed to the government central. “.

Regarding the debates on nationalism and intolerance, Sreedharan wondered where is the intolerance? and that all of these things are only being discussed. “Where’s the intolerance (he smiles) … It’s all just talking … We have a very strong legal system and intolerance can’t work, it’s just talking. If their point of view doesn’t “is not accepted by the government, they say it is intolerance. There is absolutely no intolerance in my opinion …”, he said.

Asked about his views on the free speech debate, Sreedharan said it was a right enshrined in the constitution, but if free speech is hijacked against the country, then it certainly needs to be checked.

“If you go to a government or a foreign media and you complain about all kinds of things about the government and persuade them that the government is wrong, then that is a bad thing. It’s not freedom of speech. It’s kind of a war against the establishment, the government. This is how Hitler also started … To give a false opinion that it is freedom of speech and to mislead people, ”he said.

