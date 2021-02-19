Politics
Twitter Chairman Joko Widodo gave the account a special identity
KOMPAS.com – Indonesia Mark or Label In addition, the story of President Joko Widodo Manage ess Jessica_Jay. Label It read “Indonesian government official”. The same identity can be found on Vice President KH’s Twitter account. With Maruf Amin Manage @ Kiai
From observation Compostechno, This sign has just been seen. So what does this sign mean?
This labeling is Twitter’s new policy, rolled out in mid-2020.
In August 2020, Twitter began tagging the accounts of senior government officials, including ministers, businesses, ambassadors, official spokespersons, and diplomatic leaders.
The tag will also apply to the accounts of media companies affiliated with the government. At that time, this particular mark was given only to permanent members of the UN Security Council, the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, France and China.
Since February 17, the label has extended its use to Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Ecuador, Honduras, Iran, Italy, Japan, Germany, Canada, Cuba, Egypt, Serbia, Spain, Thailand, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. Emirates.
The Twitter accounts of the president and vice-president are mentioned.
From observation Compostechno, Other than the accounts of the President and Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia, there are no official Twitter accounts of other government officials who have received this recognition.
As well as government offices and government affiliated media.
Most likely, special values will be assigned gradually.
“In the next step, we are working on applying additional labels to government-affiliated media accounts in the coming months,” Twitter explained on its official blog.
Twitter says the tagging is intended to make it easier for Twitter users to obtain reliable information from official governments and trusted media.
This is because Twitter is one of the social media that is used specifically to find information about current events or issues, including government information.
“This is an important step so that, when people consult accounts discussing a country’s geopolitical issues, they can understand the context from a national perspective and better understand who they represent,” he said. written on Twitter.
In short Compostechno Of Reuters, The policy came to light on Thursday (2/18/2021) after Twitter received international attention for its approach with a number of government figures.
In particular, after Twitter blocked Donald Trump’s account shortly before his resignation.
This labeling does not apply to a country currently affected by a leadership conflict like Myanmar.
“When we considered whether this label was appropriate (for certain countries), we considered international discussions on the legitimacy of governments,” said Nick Pickles, director of public policy at Twitter.
Pickle said the tag would only be issued to official verified accounts. Public persons who do not have a blue badge on their account will not be named.
Acar set an example for Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, whose account is currently unverified and will not be named. However, the verified Twitter account of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was mentioned.
