South Kalimantan Flood Victims Coalition sends petition to President Jokowi

BANJARMASIN, KaltengEkspres.com –The massive flood disaster in South Kalimantan, which destroyed various buildings and infrastructure as well as residential settlements, also damaged the livelihoods of the people in the form of rice fields and gardens, became the demand of the people towards the government, in particular the President of the Republic of Indonesia. , Joko Widodo. As contained in the petition at http://change.org/BanjirKalsel.

The Popular Coalition for South Kalimantan Flood Victims has launched this petition to Joko Widodo (President of the Republic of Indonesia) The Life of Lia, a 6 year old Dayak girl from Hulu Sungai Tengah Regency, South Kalimantan, has changed when flash floods hit her house. Her parents and brother died from flooding and landslides, leaving Lia alone.

This sad incident was not only experienced by Lia. There are still many more who lost their families, their jobs and their lives due to the flash floods that hit South Kalimantan last month.

“We all know that the floods that occur are not just caused by heavy rains that are said to have occurred once every hundred years. There are other factors that affect it, including factors that harm the environment in South Kalimantan ”.

Hundreds of hectares of forest have been cleared, destroyed for charcoal extraction, oil palm plantations and other extractive industries. All permits appear to have been sold by the Governor of South Kalimantan, Sahbirin Noor, regardless of the environmental impact. In 2020, for example, the governor, through the head of the forest service, ordered the clearing of 17,000 hectares of forest area for oil palm land.

Now when everything is overwhelmed by flooding, instead of admitting that environmental damage is the main cause of flooding, he insists that the main causes are weather and rainfall.

In fact, the consequences were fatal, right? We have now seen it for ourselves. Hundreds of houses were submerged in water, thousands of people were left homeless. Thousands of people have taken refuge in emergency tents, on bridges, in mosques and schools. Hundreds of people have been separated from their families. Including little Lia, who became an orphan victim within hours.

Not to mention the losses due to the destruction of access roads and bridges and the obstruction of logistics flows due to the fall of trucks plying the damaged roads, causing a long traffic jam in the flow of logistics to the regions. Therefore? The grocery store and the logistics of the public market have run out.

Therefore, we present this petition and call on President Joko Widodo to order the Minister of Environment and Forestry, Attorney General, POLRI to investigate the alleged violations of coal mining activities, palm plantations in oil and other extractive industries that have caused flooding in South Kalimantan province.

The incident that Lia went through cannot happen again. We must not allow the sale of permits to open hundreds if not thousands of hectares of forest to be used as mines and oil palm plantations and to make other girls lose their loved ones.

Greetings, People’s Coalition of South Kalimantan Flood Victims

This was the sound of the petition and received a positive response and response, seen by the number of people who signed the petition and gave favorable comments.

This newly created online petition was signed by 424 people on Friday (2/19/2021) at 2:00 p.m. WITA.

This petition was started by the Coalition for the People of Flood Victims of South Kalimantan as a form of deep concern over the South Kalimantan flood disaster which appears to be viewed as an ordinary natural disaster and not as a hand-made ecological disaster. following bad policies. and the behavior of a few people who don’t care about environmental sustainability. yan / rif).