Congress marks Narendra Modi Tax-Jeevi, says oil production is declining





Congress said on Friday that domestic crude oil production had declined under Narendra Modi, confronting the Prime Minister’s claim that consumers had faced the spike in prices because previous governments failed to address India’s dependence on imports. Congress spokespersons Randeep Surjewala and Gourav Vallabh said in a statement: “India’s crude oil production fell by 53.66 lakh metric tons under Modi’s regime. Under the Congress-led UPA regime, domestic crude oil production accounted for 23.4 percent of total consumption. Between 2014 and 2020, the domestic share of crude oil consumption is 15.3%. In fact, domestic production in 2020 was the lowest in the past 18 years. “ Although 2020 production may have been affected by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, domestic crude oil production has trended downward in recent years, demolishing the basis for Modi’s argument that his government was more concerned about import dependency than previous exemptions. Surjewala said: “The Prime Minister talks a lot but never tells the truth. The Modi government has cut the budget of ONGC, the company that produces crude oil, from Rs 32,501 crore in 2020-2021 to Rs 29,800 crore in 2021-2022. Congressional spokespersons also accused the Modi government of destroying ONGC by forcing it to buy out the sinking Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation, grabbing ONGC with a debt of Rs 24,881 crore. Even the oil exploration budget, which was Rs 11,687 crore in 2014, was Rs 4,330 crore in 2020. The day when the price of gasoline crossed Rs 100 per liter for the first time in the history of independent India a few days ago, Prime Minister Modi had declared: “India imported more than 85 % of its oil needs during the 2019-2020 fiscal year. . Can a diverse and talented nation like ours be so dependent on imported energy? I don’t mean to criticize anyone, but I mean if we had focused on this topic much earlier, our middle class wouldn’t be overwhelmed. The price of gasoline has crossed Rs 100 per liter in the Sriganganagar of Rajasthan and Anupur of Madhya Pradesh. While the Prime Minister appeared to claim that the price had risen due to crude oil rates in the international market, Modi has been exceptionally lucky on this front, with import prices almost half or even less under his regime. compared to what his predecessor Manmohan Singh had. face. Congress released a detailed comparison chart on Friday, saying diesel was sold for Rs 57.28 per liter while crude oil was $ 108 per barrel in 2014, but is now rupees 80.60 per liter. while crude costs $ 63 a barrel. While the import price fell 41 percent, the domestic price jumped 40 percent. Surjewala said: “The government buys gasoline at Rs 32.72 per liter and diesel at Rs 33.46 per liter. But the Modi fiscal jeevi loots people. Its motto is: Hum do hamare do / diesel nabbe, gasoline sau.







