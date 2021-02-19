Boris Johnson warns allies to beef up defenses to face modern ‘rigors’





Boris Johnson has warned his allies to prepare for new global tensions.



Image: PA Images





Boris Johnson has warned his allies that they need to strengthen their capacities to face the “rigors” of an “ever more competitive” world by confirming that the Integrated Review will be published next month. The review, touted by the government as the most profound reassessment of the UK’s place in the world since the end of the Cold War, is expected to reveal trends in global politics and strained relations between the countries of the United Kingdom. East and West. Addressing the Munich virtual security conference, the Prime Minister said global problems – and British influence extended – can only be solved if British citizens are safe, including from the threat terrorism. Read more: Boris Johnson urges G7 countries to ‘act together’ to immunize world against Covid-19 He said: “The starting point of our Integrated Foreign, Defense and Development Policy Review, which will be released next month, is that the success of global Britain depends on the security of our homeland and of the stability of the Euro-Atlantic area. “While climate change and pandemics are silent and insidious threats, hostile threats may seek to harm our people in more direct and obvious ways, as the Russian state did with reckless abandon in Salisbury ago. three years – to collide with the relentless and unchanging rock. transatlantic solidarity, sanctions and coordinated diplomatic expulsions. “ The Prime Minister hailed the biggest increase in UK defense spending since the Cold War.



Image: PA Images

Mr Johnson continued: “If we are to ensure our security, our democracies must strengthen their capacities to cope with the rigors of an increasingly competitive world. “And it is precisely for this reason that we can ensure the security of our people – by fulfilling our obligations to NATO and by strengthening the UK’s global influence – which is why I decided to strengthen our armed forces with the biggest increase in our defense budget since the Cold War. “ The Prime Minister said UK defense spending would increase by $ 24 billion over the next four years – the biggest increase since the Cold War. He pledged to focus investments on new technologies that will “revolutionize” warfare. US President Joe Biden has sought to restore relations with NATO.



Image: PA Images

The review was supposed to be published last fall but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. US President Joe Biden has sought to restore relations with NATO after criticism of the organization by the previous administration. It follows a virtual meeting between G7 leaders on Friday afternoon to discuss the international response to the virus, with Mr Johnson urging countries to work together to vaccinate all people around the world as soon as possible. He insisted on the need for nations to work together to “build back better” the pandemic and strengthen defenses against future epidemics.







