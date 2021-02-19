Assam: Narendra Modi lays the foundations of two bridges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation for two bridges in Assam, one of which will be the country’s longest river bridge, via virtual mode in a bid to improve connectivity in the state linked to polls .

Modi said that bridges such as Dr Bhupen Hazarika Setu, Bogibeel and Saraighat in Assam not only make people’s lives easier, but also strengthen the security of the country by facilitating the smooth movement of troops.

On Thursday, the cornerstone for the 19 km Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge was laid and the “bhoomi pujan (earth worship)” was performed for the 6.8 km Majuli-Jorhat Bridge. “The campaign to connect Assam and the North East was waged today,” Modi said, praising the efforts of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and his government for the work of implementing the projects.

The bridge from Dhubri in Assam to Phulbari in Meghalaya will improve connectivity by reducing the distance between Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram and Assam.

Modi pointed out that the distance between Meghalaya and Assam is around 250 km, which will be reduced to just 19-20 km after the completion of the bridge, as India’s longest river bridge day. The bridge will be built at a cost of approximately Rs 4,997 crore.

The current longest river bridge in India, at 9.15 km, is the Bhupen Hazarika Setu which connects Dhola to Sadiya.

The two-lane bridge over the Brahmaputra between Kamalabari in Majuli (north bank) and Neematighat in Jorhat (south bank) is also a long-standing demand of residents of Majuli who for generations have relied on ferry services for daily journeys. . those who live in Dhubri and Phulbari.

Sonowal called the day as historic as the dream of the people of Majuli for a bridge will come true and he thanked Union Prime Minister and Minister of Road Transport Nitin Gadkari for this initiative.

Sonowal represents the district of Majuli. The promise of the bridge was made in 2016. The chief minister also said that the Rs 3,200 crore Mahabahu Brahmaputra project would harness the potential of the Barak and Brahmaputra rivers and strengthen the state’s economic base.

Building on the project, Modi said it would boost connectivity on the Brahmaputra through port-led development.

The three Ro-Pax ferry services (rolling and rolling passengers) that have also been launched online make Assam a leading state to be connected to such services on this scale. This, along with the four tourist piers, will dramatically improve Assam’s connectivity with the northeast, the prime minister said.

Modi, who will travel to Dhemaji on February 25, lamented that neglect of connectivity issues over the years has deprived the state of its prosperity. Infrastructure has deteriorated and waterways have almost been wasted, which the Prime Minister says has caused unrest.

“The course correction began during the tenure of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee … In recent years, steps have been taken to restore multimodal connectivity in Assam. Efforts are underway to make Assam and the North East the center of our cultural and trade relations with other East Asian countries … today’s launches related to connectivity will open up new avenues for tourism and Assam could emerge as a major destination for cruise tourism. We must work collectively to make Assam and the North East a strong pillar of Atmanirbhar Bharat, ”Modi said.

Gadkari said road and infrastructure works worth 1 lakh crore are underway in Assam.

He also said that construction of the 55 km road from Serampore in Bengal to Dhubri in Assam will start in October, which will save the distance and time needed to travel to Bhutan and Bangladesh.

Congress requests

The opposition Congress was not enthusiastic about Thursday’s developments.

According to the party, the much publicized launch of the Mahabahu Brahmaputra with the reporting of Ro-Pax ferry services between Majuli and Neematighat, the south of Guwahati and the north of Guwahati and Dhubri in Hatisingimari by the prime minister must have been taken with a ” pinch of salt ”as a similar service launched in Gujarat in 2017 by Modi had“ badly flopped ”.

“Now the question arises as to whether the technical details have been planned and defined for Ro-Pax ferry services in Assam? Or will it face the same fate as the highly fashionable Ro-Ro ferry in Gujarat which is dysfunctional? Given the negative reports on the ferry service in Gujarat, it is suspected that the hot Ro-Pax service in Assam is nothing more than an election coup, ”said the president of the CPC media department, Bobbeeta Sharma.

“It should also be mentioned that the foundation stone for the Neematighat-Majuli Bridge was laid on February 27, 2016 by Gadkari near the Majuli College playground. Today another foundation stone has been laid for the same bridge! What has the government been doing over the past five years? she further asked.

With the Election Commission likely to announce polling dates by the end of February, the government has stepped up its activities by launching or inaugurating one project or program after another in Assam going to the polls. in April-May. Modi’s visit will be followed by that of Union Minister of the Interior Amit Shah in Nagaon on February 25.