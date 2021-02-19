US officially joins Paris climate agreement overturning Donald Trump’s decision to quit





The United States has officially joined the Paris Climate Agreement, re-energizing the global fight against climate change as the Biden administration projects drastic emissions reductions over the next three decades.

Key points:

Scientists and foreign diplomats hailed the United States’ return to the treaty, which became official 30 days after President Joe Biden ordered the move on the first day of his term in office.

Since nearly 200 countries signed the 2015 Compact to Prevent Catastrophic Climate Change, the United States has been the only country to emerge.

Former President Donald Trump has taken the plunge, saying climate action will cost too much.

Officially, Mr. Trump’s withdrawal from the nation from the global climate pact lasted only 107 days.

The Trump administration announced its withdrawal from the Paris Agreement in 2019, but it only entered into force on November 4, 2020, the day after the election, due to provisions of the agreement.

While the return is highly symbolic, world leaders have said they expect the United States to prove its seriousness in returning the nation to the fold.

They anticipate in particular an announcement from the United States in the coming months on its objective of reducing emissions of heat-trapping gases.

Mr Biden has vowed to pave the way for net zero U.S. emissions by 2050.

“Climate change and science diplomacy can never again be ‘complements’ in our discussions on foreign policy,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Want more science, health, the environment, technology and more? Subscribe to our channel.

“He is essential in our discussions on national security, migration, international health efforts, as well as in our economic diplomacy and trade negotiations.”

The Biden administration is developing new regulations and incentives to accelerate the deployment of clean energy and switch to fossil fuels.

These measures will form the backbone of their next emissions reduction target which will be announced ahead of the global summit of climate leaders that Biden will host on April 22.

The next United Nations climate conference will take place in November in Glasgow.

Mr. Biden has also signed more than a dozen executive orders related to climate change and mobilized all federal agencies to help shape the government’s response.

Despite the enthusiasm for the United States’ return to global negotiations, climate negotiators say the way forward will not be easy.

Mr. Biden’s climate goals face political challenges in the United States, opposition from fossil fuel companies, and some concern among foreign leaders over the US climate policy about-face.

Reuters / AP

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos