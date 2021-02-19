Imran Khan reaffirms his belief in the absence of a military solution to the Afghan conflict





In a meeting with the delegation of the Massoud Foundation, the Pakistani Prime Minister said that peace in Afghanistan would benefit the whole world

There is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Thursday, adding that a negotiated political settlement was the only way forward.

During a meeting in Islamabad with Ahmad Wali Massoud, the head of the Massoud Foundation, he stressed that Pakistan had been deeply affected by the situation in the neighboring state and that after Afghanistan, Pakistan was the most eager to see peace restored to this war-torn country. .

The Prime Minister stressed that peace in Afghanistan would have lasting benefits not only for the region, but also for the world, as it would ensure economic development, regional trade and better connectivity. He informed the visiting delegation that Pakistan has fully supported the facilitation of the US-Taliban peace agreement and intra-Afghan negotiations. He said the intra-Afghan negotiations offered a historic opportunity for an inclusive, broad and comprehensive political settlement that must be seized by the Afghan leadership.

Khan said Pakistan had encouraged all parties to work together constructively, reduce violence to achieve a ceasefire and achieve a political solution for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan. He said Islamabad and Kabul are strengthening their relations through a liberal visa regime and increased facilitation of bilateral trade and transit. Pakistanis’ assistance in Afghan development efforts and human resource capacity building will also continue, he added.

Welcoming Massoud to Pakistan, the Prime Minister stressed that neighboring nations are linked by a fraternal relationship rooted in a common history and common points of faith, culture and traditions. He also recalled the historic contribution of Massoud’s father, the late Ahmed Shah Massoud, who was a leader of the Mujahedin during the Afghan resistance movement.

According to Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, Ahmad Wali Massouds’ visit is part of Pakistan’s policy of reaching out to Afghan leaders to further strengthen bilateral relations and improve mutual convergence on the process of Afghan peace.

