



In a CNN town hall On Tuesday, Biden stumbled upon an account of his two hours February 10 phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, during which the two leaders discussed the issue of human rights violations in China against Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang. Biden said that, historically, China has fallen victim to foreign powers when it is not unified and explained that this is the reason Xis exercises tight control over its people. Culturally, there are different standards that each country and their leaders are supposed to follow, Biden said, a line that was quickly criticized by several lawmakers and GOP experts. He also said the United States would reaffirm its role as a champion of human rights and that China would face the consequences of the atrocities, but those lines received less coverage and attention. But it’s much more complicated, Biden told mayor. I shouldn’t try to talk about Chinese politics in 10 minutes on TV. If only Biden had followed his own advice. On Thursday, McMaster slammed Bidens’ comments on Uyghurs while virtually addressing a meeting of the Republican Study Committee, a group of about 150 Tory GOP lawmakers led by Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) . A few journalists have been invited to join the virtual meeting. McMasters’ comments were on the record. President Biden as mayor, I mean he made a big mistake, McMaster said. He likes, well, they have different cultural norms. You could call it fanaticism disguised as cultural sensitivity. The Trump administration’s State Department said on its very last full day that the Chinese government was committing genocide and crimes against humanity against Uyghurs and other minorities in Xinjiang through a mixture of internment mass, mass forced labor, forced sterilization and other measures aimed at intentionally extinguishing their culture and identity from the face of the earth. Bidens Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in his January Senate confirmation hearing that it was appropriate that the Beijing atrocities amounted to genocide, but the Biden administration has yet to make that decision. official, pending internal review. During the campaign, Biden’s team debated and decided to call the atrocities genocide even before the Trump administration made that decision. At his RSC event, McMaster said that the United States has been engaged for decades in strategic narcissism towards China, adding that US government and business leaders have been compromised and made to help Party strategy. Chinese Communist out of greed or ignorance. They have these useful idiots here in the United States that just reflect their point of view, this poor China that we are trying to bring down China, McMaster said. No, we are defending ourselves against the aggression of the Chinese Communist Party. McMaster was there to promote his book, Battlegrounds: the fight to defend the free world, that came out last fall. Referring to his thesis, he said that the United States was wrong to assume after the end of the Cold War that the era of great power competition was over and that China would liberalize both economically and politically as it went. that she was progressing. That was obviously not the case long before 2017, but we have clung to that assumption, McMaster said, praising the Trump administrations are turning to a more competitive Chinese approach. I think the biggest threat we face to our future comes from the Chinese Communist Party. Xi is motivated by the fear of losing control and the ambition to promote China’s authoritarian and mercantilist model at the expense of the free world, McMaster said. Beijing’s strategy uses a mixture of co-option, coercion and cover-up to get Western nations and leaders to support the goals of the Chinese Communist Party or at least to stop criticizing them. He called the Chinese state industrial model a Ponzi scheme. McMaster called for a holistic approach to the company to win the big strategic competition. He warned Biden’s team not to fall into the trap of making unworkable deals with Beijing in exchange for the false promise of harmonious relations. He said after the 2022 Winter Olympics, Xi would lose any remaining restraint and China’s behavior would only get worse. During a conference call Thursday night to preview Bidens ‘participation in a virtual Group of Seven meeting on Friday, a senior administration official sought to clarify the confusion surrounding Bidens’ call with Xi, saying Biden had underlined its long-standing commitment to universal values, human rights and the dignity of all. [Biden] was quite direct and frank when speaking with the Chinese president about Xinjiang, the official said.

