PM urges youth to plant more trees to reverse impact of climate change – Pakistan

Imran Khan said 70% of Lahore’s tree cover has been eroded and previous regimes paid no attention

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that a market had been established for the sale and purchase of politicians in senatorial elections, as corrupt practices prevailed in electing senators during over the past 30 years.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the spring tree planting campaign in Ghazi Barotha on Friday, the prime minister said opposition parties for opposing government efforts to hold senatorial elections by ballot open, said those in favor of the open ballot. Senate polls in the past now opposed the idea.

Opposition parties, he said, have changed their minds after their failure in the Minar-e-Pakistan rally, during the FATF (Financial Action Task Force) legislation and in other movements.

“Now they want to get more Senate seats by buying our members. What kind of democracy is it? He pointed out.

The Prime Minister recalled that in 2018, the Pakistani People’s Party (PPP), although it has only six members in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Assembly, won two seats in the Senate.

Imran Khan said the country was not affected much due to the corruption of “Patwaris”, “Thanedars” or other government officials, but when the prime minister or ministers engaged in corruption, the country was badly affected.

Imran Khan said that when a prime minister stole public money, he would hide it abroad through money laundering. “The theft of public money leads to one loss for the country and money laundering leads to another,” he noted.

“When prime ministers steal public money, their children own palaces abroad and (corrupt) ministers also hold Iqamas (residence permits) from other countries, throwing their own country into debt trap. “, he added.

The prime minister said that when a country is burdened with debt, it must seek foreign aid compromising its respect and dignity.

“While these (rulers) hurt the country, they and their children, sons-in-law and brothers-in-law lead aristocratic lives abroad.

“When I see Ishaq Dar and Nawaz Sharif on a Roll Royce in London, it looks like they weren’t born in Gwalmandi but in London,” noted Imran Khan.

He urged young people to play their rightful role in making the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami a success to protect the country from the adverse effects of climate change.

The prime minister said trees are vital for preserving the future for generations to come, with Pakistan being among the ten countries most affected in the world by the negative impact of climate change. He asked young people to protect the trees and the government will provide them with sports fields.

Imran Khan said 70 percent of Lahore’s forest cover was eroded and that previous regimes paid no attention to this. He said we need to plant more trees to reverse the adverse effects of climate change.

Responding to some requests raised by Malik Amin Aslam, the Special Assistant on Climate Change, for the region, Imran Khan announced the establishment of a Special Technology Zone in Kamra. He said the whole of Punjab, including Attock district, will have universal health coverage under the Insaf health card by the end of this year. The prime minister said government policy was to prioritize local people for jobs in projects established in a region.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik Amin Aslam said that one million trees will be planted along the banks of the Ghazi Canal in the next three years. He said the government was also working on building ten cricket grounds in the area.

SAPM thanked the Prime Minister for having approved the supply of gas to 35 villages in the area from which natural gas is extracted as a priority. He said a regional campus of Allama Iqbal Open University and a mother-child hospital are also being established in Attock to help people in the area.

