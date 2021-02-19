Don’t cancel Donald Trump prematurely





Apr. 7:20 p.m. – 3:50 a.m. ET

Regarding your Trumps Non-Vindication editorial (February 16): What President Trump did after the election will always be a dark chapter in his life and cost him popularity and possibly a good chunk of his wealth. Whether or not he will remain an important political player, only time will tell. To say that he will not win another national election is a claim that I question and find too unfounded to be considered valid.

It is troubling that President Biden has already signed more than 30 executive orders, many of which are very radical in nature, as is his constant mention of systemic racism and white supremacy. In his inauguration day speech, he said he would unify the country, but he does the opposite. His destruction of several thousand jobs by shutting down the Keystone XL pipeline, not following the science and delaying the opening of public schools shows very clearly that he is a puppet of the far left of the Democratic Party.

There are millions of Trump followers who are law-abiding citizens, and many not-so-radical Democrats who are now starting to understand what’s going on and know that this radical agenda, this awakening culture, and this hypocrisy will not lead us. nowhere. This, in addition to the upcoming tax increases, the underperformance of the economy, which will be accompanied by a considerable increase in regulation, will most likely, in a short time, despite the very biased media, make President Trump .

Abel A. Mestre

Key Biscayne, Florida

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos