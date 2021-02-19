Boris Johnson embraces the Biden era – POLITICO





LONDON Boris Johnson wants to revive the transatlantic alliance. At home, the British Prime Minister has a reputation for being a political chameleon and he pulled off a similar trick on the international stage on Friday. Once described by Joe Biden as a Trump clone, Johnson delivered a speech at the Munich Security Conference that positioned himself as the optimistic champion of the transatlantic alliance that Donald Trump has so often despised. In a speech clearly focused on a Biden administration keen to rebuild ties with European allies, he sought to allay post-Brexit anxieties, insisting that our commitment to European security is unconditional and steadfast and underlined how the recent UK defense spending increase would make the UK. NATO’s second largest contributor after the United States. Confirming that a long-awaited integrated review of UK international policy would be released next month, he said the document would have as a “starting point” the idea that “the success of global Britain depends on our homeland security and stability. of the Euro-Atlantic area. “ In another signal to Washington, Johnson highlighted areas in which the UK has resisted Beijing, citing its offer of a route to British citizenship for three million Hong Kongers in response to China’s imposition of ‘a national security law on the territory, as well as new British. measures to remove goods produced by forced labor in Xinjiang from supply chains. The British Prime Minister, who as Foreign Minister during the Trump era told American diplomats his belief that the president was “making America great again,” struck a very different tone in one of his first major foreign policy speeches of the Biden era. “I believe that Europe increasingly recognizes the need to join with our American friends in rediscovering that far-sighted leadership and the spirit of transatlantic adventure and unity that made our two continents a great strength first. place, ”Johnson said. Earlier today, he hosted a video call from G7 leaders in which he pledged UK support for efforts to deliver vaccines to developing countries and promoted the idea of ​​a future ” pandemic preparedness treaty ”. Speaking later at the security conference, which also heard from Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, Johnson displayed another of his political brands: insatiable optimism. He called on leaders to dispel the air of “pessimism” around the transatlantic alliance. “Let me respectfully suggest that the gloom has been overdone and that we are turning a corner,” Johnson said. “And the countries we call ‘the West’ are bringing together and combining their tremendous strengths and expertise again, which is of enormous benefit to all.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos