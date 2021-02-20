Trumps DC Hotel served ex-president a diet coke in seven steps





Washingtonian Magazine today published a detailed article that explained how former restaurant staff at the Trump International Hotel jumped through all manner of hoops to please right-wing VIPs while the hotel owner was in the air. White House.

History is filled with choice morsels that former Trump attorney Michael Cohen tried and failed to obtain wholeheartedly, but perhaps the most absurd is the lengthy process that steakhouse BLT Prime put in place to serve a diet coke to Donald Trump. Trump doesn’t drink alcohol, but he’s apparently so perceptive about drinking bottled soda that BLT had a seven-step process for serving Diet Coke.

Washingtonian has obtained a standard operating procedures booklet that describes the following process:

The waiter discreetly presents a miniature bottle of hand sanitizer The waiter greets the president and asks him if he wants his Diet Coke with or without ice The waiter presents a polished tray with chilled bottles and pre-prepared glasses with or without ice The waiter opens the bottle in front of Trump, not out of sight The waiter holds the opener by the lower third and the Coke Light bottle in the same position while opening it The waiter places the drink on the right side of Trump The waiter calls them

History also tells us that Trump was miserable whenever he didn’t have the biggest steak on the table, so former executive chef Bill Williamson started reserving a 40-ounce tomahawk rib eye for the size-obsessed commander-in-chief. Despite always ordering a shrimp cocktail, a well-done steak with ketchup, fries, a double order of popovers, and sometimes an apple pie or chocolate cake for dessert, Trump also needed a junk food platter. and candy which included sour cream and onions (one of the best decisions Trump made in office, to be confirmed).

Read the full Washingtonian story here. For more on restore errors from previous administrations, check out this Slate story written by a former Fiola Mare server.

Subscribe to the Eater DC newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos