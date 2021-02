US officially back in Paris Agreement and pledges climate action

The United States officially returned to the Paris climate agreement on Friday, with President Joe Biden’s administration pledging to make the environmental battle a top priority. Exactly a month after Biden took office and immediately moved to join him, the world’s largest economy and second-largest carbon emitter were officially back in the 2015 deal to deal with the dangerous rise. temperatures of the planet. The return of the United States means that the Paris agreement again includes virtually all countries after Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump made the United States the only outlier. “Climate change and science diplomacy can never again be ‘additions’ to our foreign policy discussions,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement welcoming the return of the United States. “Addressing the real threats of climate change and listening to our scientists is at the center of our domestic and foreign policy priorities. It is vital in our discussions on national security, international health efforts on migration and in our economic diplomacy and our trade negotiations. “ While praising the Paris deal, negotiated by former President Barack Obama, Blinken said future climate diplomacy will be crucial. Biden predicts that a climate summit on April 22 will coincide with Earth Day and John Kerry, former secretary of state and now US climate envoy, called on the world to step up its ambitions during the negotiations on the UN on the climate in Glasgow in November. Biden has pledged to make America’s electricity sector pollution-free by 2035 and transition to a fully net zero-emission economy by 2050. Trump, an ally of the fossil fuel industry, had argued that the Paris climate deal was unfair to the United States. But the goals of the Paris agreement are essentially non-binding, with each country drafting its own measures – a point Obama and Kerry insisted on, aware of the political opposition at home. The Paris agreement aims to limit the rise in global temperature to two degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels and continue efforts to drop to 1.5 degrees. Political momentum has grown amid signs that climate change is already wreaking havoc, with a recent study finding that 480,000 people have died so far this century in natural disasters linked to extreme weather conditions.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos