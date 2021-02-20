Trisakti University students urge Jokowi to repeal non-pro-environment regulation





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Student presidency Trisakti University demands that the government repeal regulations that ignore environmental considerations. According to him, there are still many regulations that are not pro-element. One of them concerns the ratification of the Minerba law and the law on job creation. “The president’s gesture Jokowi and the Indonesian government passed the Minerba Law and the Job Creation Law to further subordinate environmental protection under the pretext of economic growth, ”said Trisakti University Student President Andi Rachmat Santoso, in its press release, Friday February 19, 2021. One of the critical notes is the content Creation of Works Act which removes 30 percent of the minimum forest area needed to be maintained in river and island areas. “There is concern that this will increase the rate of deforestation if it is not strictly regulated,” he said. Moreover, Andi criticized the policies of recent years which have shown a trend towards the development of fossil fuels, in particular coal. This, says Andi, can be seen in the post UU Minerba and the Job Creation Act which provides facilities and incentives to the coal industry. An example is a zero percent royalty for commercial actors who increase the value added of coal or downstream. In addition, there is a guarantee that the extension of the employment contract and the employment agreement for coal mining (PKP2B) will automatically extend twice for 10 years each without going through an auction. This situation is exacerbated by ineffective regulations to encourage renewable energy. For example, with regard to the pricing system regulated by the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources No. 4/2020. “In the context of renewable energy development which has just started, the application of local content that is not done carefully can make renewable energy projects more expensive and have a negative impact on the use of electricity. renewable energies, ”he said. Andi said these rules were different from President Joko Widodo’s statement regarding the impact of climate change at the inaugural Climate Adaptation Summit 2021 (CAS 2021) on January 25-26. At that point, Andi said, Jokowi called for four steps to respond to climate change. The four stages include all countries that must fulfill their contribution to climate change (CDN), the full potential of society must be mobilized, global partnerships must be strengthened and promote green development for a better world. Unfortunately, these four steps have not been fully achieved. Also read: Official government invites 49 rules for implementing the law on the creation of works FRISKI RIANA







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos